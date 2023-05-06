Biden to deliver commencement address at Howard University, Air Force Academy

Biden will give the keynote address at Howard, the historically Black university in the District that is Vice President Harris’s alma mater, on May 13. President Barack Obama was the last sitting president to give the commencement address at Howard, in 2016.

President Biden will deliver the commencement address for the Class of 2023 at Howard University and the Air Force Academy, the White House announced Saturday.

The White House said Biden will speak at the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony on June 1 in El Paso County, Colo. This will be Biden’s third commencement address to Air Force cadets and his first as president. Biden mentioned he would be speaking to graduates when he presented the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Air Force’s football team last month.