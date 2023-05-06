Biden to deliver commencement address at Howard University, Air Force Academy

President Biden will deliver the commencement address for the Class of 2023 at Howard University and the Air Force Academy, the White House announced Saturday.
The White House said Biden will speak at the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony on June 1 in El Paso County, Colo. This will be Biden’s third commencement address to Air Force cadets and his first as president. Biden mentioned he would be speaking to graduates when he presented the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Air Force’s football team last month.
“In a few weeks, I’ll be headed to your home turf for commencement,” Biden told players. “You’re going to get stuck with me being your commencement speaker.”