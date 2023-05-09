Funding woes at the Education Dept. threaten federal student aid agenda

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Congress refused to give more money to the federal student aid office last year, higher education experts warned of potential disruption to efforts by the Biden administration and lawmakers aiming help student loan borrowers and others paying for college. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now experts say those worries are coming to pass. The student aid office is delaying or curtailing plans to help millions of Americans ease back into the routine of paying their student loans after a three-year suspension brought on by the pandemic. The funding crisis is forcing the Office of Federal Student Aid to make sacrifices, including cuts to customer service hours and outreach, that experts worry could place already vulnerable borrowers at higher risk of falling behind on their payments.

The Education Department had sought to increase FSA’s $2 billion budget by a third for the current fiscal year, but in the end, the funding was kept flat. And with House Republicans seeking to roll back education spending to 2022 levels, the fight for additional dollars in the next budget promises to again be fierce.

Advertisement

“Restarting repayment requires significant resources to avoid unnecessary harm to borrowers, such as cuts to servicing,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We continue to urge Congress to fully fund President Biden’s FY24 budget request, which would provide critical resources to FSA.”

FSA is a small office with a big job. With a little more than 1,400 employees, it not only provides more than $150 billion a year in federal grants, loans and work-study funds to college students but also manages the $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio.

“A very robust investment is needed,” said Sarah Sattelmeyer, a higher-education project director at the think tank New America. “The programs FSA administers touch every student and every school and every borrower.”

The office’s responsibilities and expenses have ballooned in recent years amid congressional mandates to overhaul the financial aid system and improve the servicing of student loans. Adding to that is a series of moves from the Biden administration to lift millions of people out of default, bring borrowers in repayment for decades closer to debt relief, temporarily expand loan forgiveness for public servants and stand up a process for canceling up to $20,000 of student debt per borrower that is now before the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

While some policy priorities are underway — such as the “Fresh Start” initiative to lift some borrowers out of default — others have stalled in the face of the funding shortfall. The department, for instance, was supposed to complete a review to move longtime borrowers closer to loan forgiveness this summer, but has since pushed the date back to next year. It will also take another year to institute a process for couples who combined their student loans while married to separate the debt, a good two years after Congress passed legislation permitting the split.

The student aid office is also charged with executing new regulations to improve student loan repayment programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness, income-driven repayment plans and closed school discharge. With limited money, staff and time, it’s unclear whether the department will meet deadlines this year and next to implement the rules. And even if the rules do take effect, the agency may not have enough money to enforce them, said Jared Bass, senior director for higher education at the Center for American Progress.

The agency has already said it will roll out the new income-driven plan, which promises lower monthly bills and a shorter path to loan forgiveness, in stages. The proposed plan, which still hasn’t been finalized, was announced last year alongside Biden’s sweeping debt relief program — the controversial policy at the heart of FSA’s funding woes.

Advertisement

During last year’s budget negotiations, Republicans agreed to increase the office’s budget, but with a caveat that not a dime could be spent on Biden’s debt relief program, according to congressional staffers. Democrats and the White House balked at the offer, accusing the GOP of reneging on a promise not to include any conditions that were not featured in prior budget bills. The ensuing fight resulted in FSA receiving no more than it had in the last fiscal year, despite its extensive to-do list for 2023.

Chief on that list is transitioning millions of people back into repayment of their student loans. The Education Department has said payments will resume 60 days after the Supreme Court rules on Biden’s debt relief program. If no resolution occurs by June 30, bills will restart on Sept. 1.

Getting millions of people to start paying a bill after a three-year break is no small feat, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told House appropriators at a hearing last month.

Advertisement

“Never has this ever been done where — depending on the decision of the Supreme Court — up to 43 million borrowers are going to start repaying,” Cardona told lawmakers. “It’s a huge lift for our team.”

And that lift will be heavier with the slew of customer service cuts the department is enacting as the moratorium comes to an end. In the wake of its funding challenges, the department is slashing the amount of money it pays the loan servicing companies that manage its portfolio by nearly 10 percent. The agency is also reducing the minimum number of customer service hours servicers provide, letting them end Saturday call center hours altogether.

Nelnet Inc., one of the largest servicing outfits that owns Great Lakes Educational Loan Services and Nelnet Servicing, disclosed in a public filing in March that it laid off 550 of its staff in the wake of the contract changes.

Advertisement

“We’ve been hearing a lot about layoffs and that’s incredibly concerning because you need trained people who are up to speed on existing and new programs,” said Michelle Dimino, deputy director of education at public policy group Third Way. “If you don’t have enough trained staff, that means borrowers could be waiting for hours to get answers or could be getting incorrect information.”

To ease the transition, the department is considering offering a grace period for federal borrowers that would allow them to make their first payment next year, according to three people familiar with discussions, which they say are ongoing. The Education Department said it has been in communication with servicers who have expressed a desire for additional flexibility and resources to reach at-risk borrowers and is exploring ways to help that population ease back into repayment.

“The Department remains focused on doing everything in its power to better serve students and borrowers, and we are fully committed to supporting student loan borrowers as they successfully navigate returning to repayment,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement to The Post.

Advertisement

Lawmakers and congressional staff say the department told them in a recent briefing that FSA will move available money around to support the resumption of student loan payments. But Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chairwoman of the House Education Committee, said those assurances don’t amount to a cohesive plan.

She said in a statement there was no mention of specifics, just a “generalized discussion” that failed to show how the student aid office will use current funding to support the return to repayment. Foxx said she remains “concerned about FSA’s readiness” and is awaiting a response to detailed questions about the office’s preparation for restarting student loan payments.

Jason D. Delisle, a senior policy fellow in the Center on Education Data and Policy at the Urban Institute, said the department could deepen the “resentment and frustration” borrowers already feel about their student loans if the return to repayment isn’t smooth.

Advertisement

Democratic lawmakers say it is clear the office needs far more money to avert a disaster. Last month, a group of Senate Democrats sent a letter urging appropriators to honor Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget request of a $620 million increase for the student aid office, warning of “catastrophic consequences for millions of working and middle-class Americans if FSA … lacks sufficient funding to provide the outreach and servicing needed to assist borrowers.”

The requested increase would give the student aid office 30 percent more funding than it currently has. But some worry the money may not be enough. The requested increase assumes the Supreme Court will rule in favor of Biden’s debt relief program, which would completely clear the accounts of some 20 million borrowers and reduce the amount of service needed.

But as part of talks about the debt ceiling, House Republicans approved a bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, that would cap discretionary appropriations at fiscal 2022 levels, which could effectively slash nondefense spending by 22 percent.

Advertisement

While the bill has little chance of becoming law, it does set the stage for contentious budget negotiations. House and Senate aides say Republicans have hardened their position on spending cuts, even though many recognize the need to fund loan servicing to get borrowers to repay their education debts. Even another year of flat-funding the student aid office could result in more severe cuts to its operations.

“There are very serious consequences to flat-funding FSA again,” said Bass, who used to work for the House subcommittee and as a senior policy adviser at the department. “We’re dealing with the basic functions and operations that support over 40 million borrowers and people who are getting Pell Grants. For the integrity of the federal financial aid system, this is something we have to address.”

GiftOutline Gift Article