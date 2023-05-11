Prince George’s may sue social media firms over students’ mental health

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County Public Schools could be the latest district to take legal action against the social media companies behind Instagram, TikTok and other apps arguing they are contributing to a youth mental health crisis and should be held accountable. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The county’s board of education will decide Thursday night whether members want to move forward with retaining legal representation. Several school systems, including Seattle Public Schools in January, have filed suit against the social media companies, and school districts in California, Pennsylvania and Florida have joined. In Maryland, public school systems in Cecil and Carroll counties are also suing.

Attorneys who could be retained wrote in a memo to the Prince George’s school system that the goal of the legal action is to achieve “meaningful recoveries” for the school districts that have been “on the frontlines of a nationwide youth mental health crisis” fueled by social media. They argue that research shows there is a “direct connection” between the youth mental health crisis and the rise of social media.

In previous suits, schools districts are generally seeking that the conduct of social media companies be declared a public nuisance and that damages be paid to fund prevention, education and treatment for excessive and problematic use of social media. The attorneys wrote in the memo to Prince George’s schools that they also hope to change the way social media companies operate, arguing that their products are “designed to hook adolescents and keep them using the products as long and often as possible.” They say the companies omit key safety features, like parental controls and age verification.

“We think that it has merit,” Prince George’s school board Chair Judy Mickens-Murray (At Large) said ahead of the board’s vote.

An attorney from Shadoan, Michael & Wells LLP, which is based in the metro area, who may represent Prince George’s schools if legal action is pursued declined to comment ahead of the vote because he had not been officially retained by the school district.

Social media companies have previously described in statements efforts to protect young users: TikTok has pointed to its age-restricted features and parental controls. YouTube has noted that it allows parents to set reminders, limit screen time and block certain types of content on supervised devices. Meta, which owns Instagram, has said it has over 30 tools that support teens and families, including age-verification technology and notifications to take regular breaks, among others.

Other board members said they were uncertain about their decision to move forward until they learned more, including whether the district’s plans would be part of a broader suit.

“The biggest thing for me is to understand what type of agreement will have to be in place as far as the revenue sharing, how the money will be broken down if we were to win, things like that,” school board member Branndon D. Jackson (District 6) said. He also wanted more information about why Prince George’s County was approached to be a plaintiff.

Attorneys who could be retained to argue the case wrote that they would design a litigation strategy tailored to the district if they were chosen.

