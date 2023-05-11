Virginia automatically renews thousands of teaching licenses amid delays

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Virginia Department of Education took emergency action Thursday to automatically extend teaching licenses after department delays left some teachers at risk of losing their jobs for the 2023-2024 school year.

The move will help thousands of teachers who are waiting for license renewals from the education department, which is months behind in processing applications. The board's action will automatically extend every renewable license set to expire on June 30 by one year.

According to the policy analysis presented with the proposal, there are more than 20,000 licenses set to expire on that date. About 15,500 are renewable and will be extended.

“VDOE is not currently equipped to process these requests in a timely manner, which will impact thousands of teachers, students, and families across the Commonwealth,” the policy analysis reads.

The delays threatening teacher jobs come as education officials around the country are working to ease devastating teacher vacancies. In Virginia, data from the Education Department shows that there are more than 3,500 teacher vacancies around the state, about 3.9 percent of total positions. For the 2021-2022 school year, the state lacked about 2,800 teachers and about 1,000 during the 2019-2020 school year.

The move comes after Fairfax County Public Schools teachers received notification that their contract with the school division would not be renewed if their licenses were not approved by June 9. Some of those teachers said they had been waiting months for their renewal application to be reviewed by the education department, and worried the department delays might leave them without a job.

State education department spokesman Charles Pyle has said that the delays are being caused by a number of challenges including staffing shortages and procedural changes. Pyle said the type of license educators are requesting and the time of year they submit their applications can affect turnaround time.

