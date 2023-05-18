Ex-Montgomery Co. schools transportation employee pleads guilty to theft scheme

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former assistant director of Montgomery County Public Schools’ transportation department pleaded guilty Thursday to felony theft scheme that exceeded $100,000 and misconduct in office. The former employee, Charles Ewald, was fired from his position in the school system in February 2022, according to a report from a county inspector general. He was initially placed on leave and then terminated, after a police investigation into financial improprieties in the transportation department. The department’s former director, Todd Watkins, was also placed on leave at the time and later resigned.

There were few details about the case shared Thursday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled in September and more information will be shared then, said Kush Arora, Ewald’s attorney.

“Mr. Ewald accepted responsibility for his part in this event very early on in the investigation,” Arora said. “He and his family look forward to moving forward from this incident.”

Montgomery County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The report from the Montgomery County inspector general found that some employees in the school system’s transportation department frequently misused county-issued purchasing cards, including more than $133,000 in prohibited purchases made by Ewald. It did not name Ewald directly in the report, but noted he had been placed on leave. A separate state audit found further evidence of ongoing theft, thousands of dollars in questionable credit card purchases and an “off the books” vendor account used by department employees.

The school system has previously said it has retrained all of its transportation employees on how to use purchasing cards. It has also decreased purchasing card limits and deactivated cards that have unapproved purchased beyond 45 days.

