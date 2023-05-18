Anonymous email targets Oakton High School’s Black cheerleading coach

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Faith Dabrio picked up the phone. On the other end was the mother of an athlete she had coached on the Oakton High School cheer team in the fall. She wanted to inform Dabrio of an anonymous email that was circulating in the cheer community at the Northern Virginia school and offer her support.

The email included racist language, and it was about Dabrio. The 24-year-old listened in disbelief last week as the parent began to read the email:

“I am speaking on behalf of many of the parents and students on this sensitive topic but I feel that it’s important to make this clear upfront. Many of us would not feel comfortable with another colored individual coaching cheerleading at Oakton.”

Dabrio hung on to her every word. Then she got to her name.

“I enjoyed the time I spent at a few games with Coach Faith,” it read. “She was very nice and spoke professionally at all times but culturally she and the coach before her I was told were not a good fit for Oakton and they both were of an African American decent.”

Dabrio broke down in tears. Her mind kept returning to the phrase “colored individual.”

“I told myself this is not a reflection of me, and who I am as a person,” Dabrio said in an interview this week. “This is just a reflection of my skin tone, which has nothing to do with how I carry myself in the world or how I do a job.”

Dabrio coached the varsity cheer team at Oakton from August through November. She chose to leave the team after the season because of an unrelated conflict with an athlete on the team. The email, which was obtained and reviewed by The Washington Post last week and first reported by WTOP, was sent anonymously in March to the new head coach, Jillian Domenech, welcoming her to the team and sharing concerns about the race of previous coaches, including Dabrio.

The Fairfax school system is investigating the email and who sent it.

“While this may be seen as racist or having prejudice against certain races of people, the last two years have shown that this is just not something that has worked out,” the email reads. “Our school and history of coaches have been predominantly white. Many of the girls were shocked to see another coach last season with such dark and strong features.”

The email surfaced earlier this month when Oakton Principal Jamie Lane sent a letter to the school’s cheer community outlining her concerns with the hateful message.

“I believe that the only way to address acts of hate and racism are to call them out and to reaffirm that there is no place for these beliefs in our school,” Lane said in the letter.

On May 8, Lane sent a note to the entire school community informing parents and students about an email with “racist and hate-filled language and ideologies” sent to the cheer coach. Lane said the school’s technology staff tried to identify the sender but was unsuccessful.

“FCPS works hard each day to create a school environment where all students and staff are valued and feel accepted and supported. We condemn all hateful behavior,” Julie Moult, a district spokeswoman, said in a statement Wednesday about its investigation.

Fairfax County Public Schools — Virginia’s largest school district — does not track incidents of bias or hate. But, according to the county’s police department, the most recent data shows there was about a 66 percent increase in bias crimes and incidents, also known as hate crimes, reported during the three-year period of 2018 to 2020 compared with the previous period, 2015 to 2017.

“Regardless of the outcome of the investigation of this hateful message, we must ensure that our communities, including our schools, are safe places for all to live and learn,” Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a message to schools on Wednesday evening. “Together, we must stand up and say in one voice, ‘enough!’”

Dabrio, who coached for the first time last year after about 10 years of cheering, said she was not contacted by the school about the situation until Thursday, when the school’s athletic director left her a voicemail alluding to the incident and checking on her.

“I felt like they don’t care. I felt very unprotected, and I was blindsided,” Dabrio said. “And they’re really only concerned about their image and how they’re perceived.”

The school district declined an interview request with Oakton’s principal, and messages to the current cheer coach and several other former cheer coaches were not returned.

Dabrio said she decided to leave the team after one of the athletes took an unprompted photo of Dabrio talking to another athlete from the sidelines and posted a it on social media with a threatening caption. Dabrio said she informed the school’s athletic director about the post and the cheerleader was ejected from the game.

But, Dabrio said, she never felt that there was a culture of racism during her time as coach. She emphasized that the sentiment of the anonymous email was not representative of the team.

Since the email surfaced, Dabrio said some of the athletes and their parents have reached out to share their support.

“At the end of the day, all these girls want to do is cheer,” Dabrio said. “All I wanted to do was support them and do what they love for them. And for this — to reflect on them saying that this is how they feel — I don’t believe that that’s how those girls feel.”

Kim Darwaza, who’s daughter was on the team last year, said she was shocked by the email and had never heard those kinds of views from other cheerleaders or parents on the team.

“It’s disturbing,” Darwaza said. “It makes the cheer team look bad, and we have never had any of these issues.”

The Fairfax County branch of the NAACP has been helping Dabrio navigate the situation. The organization issued a statement Wednesday calling on FCPS to commission a third-party investigation into the letter and the “long-standing culture of racism.”

“Nearly two months have passed and FCPS is no closer to ascertaining the identity of the email’s author, and to date there has been no significant action taken to assure the safety of the athletes on the Cheer team,” the statement reads.

Thoraia Hussein, president of the school’s PTSA, said the email was shocking, but she was not surprised by the hate in the letter. She said that as a Muslim woman from Sudan, she’s heard remarks from other parents about her race, and there’s been an ongoing culture of prejudice at Oakton.

“I think this was a wake-up call for the principal,” Hussein said.

The anonymous email says the author’s concerns about Black cheer coaches have “fallen on deaf ears from Administration for years.”

Moult did not answer specific questions about whether any previous bias or hate incidents had been reported to school officials.

The school system’s student rights and responsibilities guide says the division is committed to responding to all complaints of discrimination, including discriminatory harassment, to stop and prevent it from happening again. However, the policy applies only to students and not parents or outside community members.

The school board has been in the process of considering a proposal to add updated definitions of discriminatory harassment to the guide as well as a “Bias & Discrimination Reporting tool” to allow students and families to report incidents in which they feel they have experienced bias or discrimination.

Dabrio is in school studying elementary education with plans to become a teacher. She said she recognizes that it will be a difficult road, but this has not discouraged her from moving forward with her plans.

“I do believe because I am a Black woman, I am going to have those adversities when it comes to teaching in the classroom,” Dabrio said. “But I also know that the color of my skin does not define how I do my job at the end of the day, and my passion is teaching.”

