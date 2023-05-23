Thomas Jefferson High School’s admission policy doesn’t discriminate, court rules

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A panel of federal appellate judges ruled Tuesday that the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a prestigious magnet program in Fairfax County, does not discriminate against Asian American applicants, as argued by a group of parents opposing the admissions changes.

The ongoing legal battle between the Coalition for TJ and the Fairfax County School Board is over the admissions process, which was revised in 2020, school officials said, to bring more diversity to the school, locally known as TJ and often ranked as the best high school in the country.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit reversed a lower court’s decision that the admission system was an illegal act of “racial balancing.”

“The challenged admissions policy does not disparately impact Asian American students and that the Coalition cannot establish that the Board adopted its race-neutral policy with any discriminatory intent,” the 4th Circuit opinion, written by Judge Robert B. King, reads.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton sided with the parent group, concluding that “the purpose of the Board’s admissions overhaul was to change the racial makeup to TJ to the detriment of Asian Americans” and issued an order forbidding Fairfax from using its revised admissions system. The school board appealed, and the Supreme Court issued an emergency ruling allowing the updated admissions process to remain in use while the case went before the 4th Circuit.

The Fairfax County School Board voted to revise admissions at Thomas Jefferson to move to a “holistic review” process that would consider applicants on four “experience factors”: income status, English-speaking ability, whether the applicant has a disability and whether the applicant comes from a historically underrepresented high school. The revised policy also eliminated a notoriously difficult test and a $100 application fee. The new policy was intended to boost diversity at the school, which had historically enrolled single-digit percentages of Black and Hispanic students.

In 2021, the first year the admissions changes took effect, TJ accepted the most diverse group of students in recent memory. The class included significant boosts in Black, Hispanic and low-income students, but saw Asian American representation drop from roughly 70 percent to around 50 percent of the class.

In March 2021, members of the Coalition for TJ sued in federal court over the admissions changes, arguing that the process discriminated against Asian American applicants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

