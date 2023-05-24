Education slipped and enrollment dropped in the pandemic, report shows

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The report, from the Education Department’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), showed lagging enrollment in the nation’s public schools — down 3 percent in 2021, with 49.4 million students compared with 50.8 million before the pandemic, in 2019.

But researchers also pointed to a partial rebound for children in prekindergarten and kindergarten: Before the pandemic, for instance, 54 percent of 3- and 4-year-olds were in school — a number that dropped to 40 percent in 2020, then grew to 50 percent in 2021.

“The condition of education, as one might expect, is a complicated picture for the United States,” NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr said. “And things have been complicated more, I think, by the past two or three years, as we have struggled with a pandemic impact across our nation.”

Enrollment in public charter schools bucked the trend for traditional public schools. Researchers said 3.7 million students were enrolled in charters in 2021, compared with 3.4 million in 2019. Recent data on private schools and home schooling was not included.

The 54-page report showed data on widespread teacher shortages in foreign languages, special education, physical sciences, math and computer science. It also spotlighted the sluggish pipeline for freshly minted teachers: Enrollment in traditional teacher preparation programs fell 30 percent in seven years.

Academic performance was down, with schools reporting half of students were below grade level in at least one subject in fall of 2021, a number that fell to 36 percent as the year ended. Other federal data shows half of students were behind again in fall 2022, when they presumably were promoted to the next grade.

National test scores in math and reading, released in the fall, fell to levels not seen in two decades.

The report did not detail student academic performance for the 2022-2023 school year, which is still in session in many parts of the country.

Schools have tried multiple approaches to help students recover: summer learning, mental health support, remedial instruction, after-school programs and teacher training efforts.

Still, schools reported higher levels of student and teacher absenteeism last year, and nearly 70 percent reported more students seeking mental health services.

Kevin Welner, an education professor at the University of Colorado in Boulder, said the pandemic exacerbated existing problems in education and hit poor families especially hard. “For many of these children and their families, the pandemic was layered on top of food and housing insecurity and the many other struggles of poverty,” he said.

The report, which included long-term trends, detailed the changing demographics of the public school population. Compared with 2010, there were fewer White students (45 percent) in 2021 and slightly fewer Black students (15 percent), with more Hispanic students (28 percent) and slightly more Asian students (5.4 percent).

Another trend was the lack of educator diversity. In 2020-2021, 80 percent of teachers were White, 9 percent were Hispanic, 6 percent were Black and 2 percent or less each were Asian or multiracial, with less than one percent each of Pacific Islander or American Indian/Alaska Native. The average base salary for a public school teacher was $61,600 in 2020-2021, which the report said was not measurably different than in 2011-2012 after adjusting for inflation.

