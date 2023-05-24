National A Fla. school restricted Amanda Gorman’s book. Here’s what to know. Amanda Gorman reads "The Hill We Climb" before Joe Biden is sworn in as 46th president of the United States in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/file)

As a wave of book challenges spreads across the country, poet Amanda Gorman said she felt “gutted” after learning that a Florida school restricted access to the poem she read at President Biden’s inauguration. The school district denied the book was banned or removed, but acknowledged moving it so elementary school students had limited access to it.

The youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history said Tuesday that restrictions like the one placed on her book “The Hill We Climb,” which contains a single, 32-page poem, are on the rise. “We must fight back,” she said.

“So they ban my book from young readers, confuse me with [Oprah Winfrey], fail to specify what parts of my poetry they object to, refuse to read any reviews, and offer no alternatives,” Gorman said via Twitter in reaction to the complaint that challenged her book. Gorman declined to comment when reached through her spokesperson.

Here is what you need to know about the challenges Gorman’s book faces: