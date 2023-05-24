Trans in America Trans kids crave acceptance at school in a nation that often resists it (Roche Cruchon for The Washington Post)

Rowan Johnson learned what it meant to be transgender not from a parent or a teacher, but from Jerry Springer. Home from school one day when they were about 8 years old, Johnson caught Springer’s often-raucous daytime talk show. “There are girls here to tell their parents they want to be boys,” Johnson recalls hearing at the top of the hour.

That’s something a person can do? Johnson thought. They had sensed already that something was different about their own gender identity but didn’t know what. “I didn’t have the words for ‘transgender’ or ‘nonbinary’ or any of this.”

Most trans adults went to school at a time when there was little or no discussion of gender identity. If the subject came up, it was on tabloid television or in schoolyard taunts rather than in conversation with caring adults. Now, as Americans debate policies that affect trans Americans, there’s disagreement over how — or whether — to broach these issues in schools.

For transgender children, this question can be urgent. A Washington Post-KFF poll conducted in late 2022 found that about 1 in 3 transgender adults was 10 years old or younger when they began to understand that their gender was different from their sex assigned at birth. Forty-five percent of them said they felt unsafe at school, the place where they spent most of their time and where acceptance or rejection can make a deep impression. The isolation and discrimination that many trans people experience can lead to depression, substance abuse, self harm and suicide, experts say.

Yet a sweeping majority of Americans in the poll say it’s inappropriate for teachers to discuss trans issues with students in younger grades. The survey found that 77 percent of Americans said it was inappropriate to talk about trans identity with children in kindergarten through third grade (including 57 percent of Democrats) — and 70 percent were against it for grades four and five (including 46 percent of Democrats).

In other words, what trans Americans say is needed appears at odds with what many Americans appear comfortable providing. That’s unsettling to the trans community at a time when gender identity has taken center stage in the culture wars and Republican lawmakers have attacked the very existence of trans people.

“If I had had the opportunity," said Johnson, "to learn that it’s normal and common to question your gender identity and to want to experiment and explore your gender identity, I think it would have saved a lot of emotional pain.”

The poll found support for teaching these issues in high school, with more than 6 in 10 saying it was appropriate. Americans were divided when asked about middle school. But at the same time, nearly 7 in 10 Americans supported laws that would bar discrimination against trans people in K-12 schools.

Republicans are turning the discomfort into legislation. Lawmakers across the country have introduced more than 400 anti-trans bills this year, up from about 150 in 2022, according to a Post analysis of ACLU data. Several states have enacted measures that bar teachers from discussing gender or sexuality in the classroom. In some cases, the laws target younger students, though in Florida, for instance, state policy covers all grades. And books with LGBTQ themes are frequently subject to school book challenges.

Many conservatives argue that it’s not possible to have a gender that differs from sex. Teaching children about gender identity “will invite confusion," said Max Eden, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank.

Eden noted that the number of young people identifying as transgender or nonbinary has risen in recent years and argued that the rise is driven by the cultural climate, including at school. Asking students what pronouns they prefer, for instance, sends “a clear message from authority about a very controversial social subject that I don’t think needs to be sent," he said.

Trans advocates say that affirming trans identity is essential to raising emotionally healthy and academically successful students. The Post-KFF poll found that trans adults who had a trusted adult to talk to about personal issues when growing up were significantly more likely to say they are satisfied with their lives today.

“Every kid has a gender identity," said Jay Brown, a trans man who is a senior vice president at the advocacy group Human Rights Campaign. "It’s only the trans kids who have to unpack it without any help.”

Schools that do acknowledge gender identity take a range of approaches. Some curriculums suggest asking children direct questions, such as, “Who can describe what transgender means?” and some classes use the book “I Am Jazz,” the story of a transgender girl. One framework called HealthSmart obliquely addresses gender identity in fifth grade with a discussion about whether characters in a book are boys, girls or whether it’s unclear. Students also read about a child who is bullied because of gender expression. Then they create a text message campaign to encourage their peers to accept and respect diversity.

In other classes, the message is subtle and indirect, with a teacher saying something like, “Remember, families can come in all shapes and sizes!”

Looking back on their education, many trans adults report no discussion of these topics in their classrooms. And in interviews, many describe childhood trauma — including confusion, bullying and ridicule.

After Rowan Johnson, who now identifies as nonbinary, saw the Jerry Springer show, they ran out to tell their dad what they had learned. Before they could volunteer that they related to Springer’s guests, their dad blurted out, “People like that are an abomination before God.”

“Needless to say, I didn’t bring it up again,” Johnson said.

Growing up amid silence and shame

Growing up in Adrian, Mich., the only conversation Chloë Sommers, 39, recalls about trans people involved hearing them mocked. Sommers, who was identified as male at birth, suspected there was something different about her gender around the fourth grade, which made the depictions personal and painful.

“There was never a civilized representation that I saw of a trans individual. It was always ‘a freak,’ it was always ‘disgusting,’” she said.

There was zero discussion of the matter in school — no explanations from the teacher, no trans characters in lessons, no books on the subject available. She thinks it would have made a huge difference if there had been any acknowledgement of how she was feeling, some explanation for why boy clothes never felt right, some indication that she was not the only one who ever felt this way.

“The whole course of my life would have been a very drastic different direction,” she said. “I would not have spent 20-plus years trying to understand my feelings while projecting masculinity as a shield, as a defense mechanism. Trying to prove myself to everybody.”

Sommers is horrified by the anti-trans legislation taking shape around the country, such as a measure in Texas to bar gender-affirming care to youths and one in Florida prohibiting teachers from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation at school.

But she also feels a sense of hope. Before beginning hormone replacement therapy, Sommers was terrified of coming out to her then-12-year-old daughter. To prepare herself, she went on a long drive ahead of what she expected to be a lengthy conversation. In fact, it took five minutes.

“My kid’s response was: They were happy for me,” she said. “They asked for my pronouns. ... I expected the worst and was not prepared for the level of acceptance I was offered.” There were more conversations to follow — about what to call Sommers, for instance — but the immediate validation and empathy felt like a gift.

Kha’Dija Mendheim, at age 23, went to school at a time when gender identity was better understood. She was also raised in New Jersey, a liberal state. Still, she said, “No one was talking about gender identity... not once. It was very hush-hush.”

Mendheim found herself confused about how her gender identity intersected with her sexual orientation and saw nobody with whom to talk about it. In an echo of Rowan Johnson’s experience with Jerry Springer, an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s talk show was her first introduction to trans issues.

After high school, she and her partner left New Jersey amid conflict with their families and moved to Florida, where they are in college and working to build their lives. But Mendheim says she is terrified by the politics of her adopted state. “There’s no way I would tell a guidance counselor or ask for pronouns or [for my name to be] changed if I went to Miami-Dade schools. No way.”

Watching the public debate, she wondered about the motives of the anti-trans politicians. “Do you want people to fall into depression? Do you want people to kill themselves?” she asked. “Their ultimate goal is not to stop trans sports. It’s to stop us from existing.”

A climate of acceptance

Maya Stanton started telling her parents she was a girl almost from the moment she could talk. By the time she was in preschool, her parents were ready to let her present herself as a girl at school. On the appointed day, Maya wore a party dress and a huge smile.

Then a child laughed and said how silly it was for a boy to be wearing a dress. Maya then joined her class, ran to her teacher and buried herself in her arms.

“Stop laughing!” her twin brother told the class, and he pulled Maya’s hand away from her face and began kissing it.

“This is the worst moment and the best moment of my life,” Lisa Stanton, the twins’ mother, said. “I knew they would always have each other, and he’d stand up for her. But I also knew society was going to reject her.”

Staff at the preschool in Houston, where the family lives, tried to help Maya as best as they could, Lisa Stanton said, but they had no training or education on the issue. When Maya moved to the local elementary school for kindergarten, she found a place that was not hostile to her, but not particularly supportive either.

“It’s a non-topic at school,” Lisa Stanton said. “She talks about it with her friends, but the school does not talk about it.”

Maya, now 12, said just one teacher — an art teacher — would talk about LGBTQ issues. She told the class that artist Frida Kahlo was gay, Maya said. “It made me feel important and that I was represented in school.”

“I never heard a teacher talk about LGBTQ, trans kids,” she said.

Some schools are very accepting of trans students. Bonnie Hillman said both the private and public schools that her 15-year-old has attended in Seattle have been supportive. That began when her child, then 7, announced to the morning circle of students, “I’m a girl!” The room of children all clapped and cheered.

Hillman’s child, who now identifies as nonbinary, had a homeroom teacher who had already been trained in how to talk about gender issues, Hillman said, and that made a big difference. This teacher “really was skilled at supporting my kid.”

“It allowed them to settle into their identity and to focus on their schoolwork,” Hillman said. “Everything got better. Grades got better, the ability to advocate for themselves got better, their voice got stronger. There had always been a feeling that we were not quite meeting them where they needed to be met. That all disappeared after transition.”

These things matter, said Charlie Girard of TransFamilies, a nonprofit that provides support to parents and caregivers with trans and nonbinary youth.

“If a student doesn’t feel like they can be themselves in the classroom, they are not going to do well in any aspect of school — academically or socially,” he said. “Trying to quash identities or deny that specific groups of people exist doesn’t prepare anyone for the real world.”

Through their kids’ eyes

For trans Americans who are now parents, there’s a new level of stress navigating how or whether their kids’ schools will address gender identity — and how they can shield their children from the kind of trauma they endured themselves.

A trans woman named Miranda, who asked to be identified only by first name, recalled feeling resistance and rejection from her family and others as a child, and concluded that her only option for survival was to keep silent. Now she is happily married to a woman with twin 5-year-old daughters, but worries what will happen as they move through elementary school in their conservative town. Already, she doesn’t go to PTA meetings because she doesn’t want people to learn the truth about their family.

“I fear for the moment that, as they get older, some of their peers find out that, ‘Oh, they don’t just have two moms but a mom and a trans person,’” she said. “It’s a fear that sometimes wakes me up in the middle of the night.”

Rowan Johnson is also worried about the messages their young children will absorb. At home, they are taught about diversity and acceptance; one of their favorite shows is called Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which features a recurring character named Tai, who is nonbinary.

On one recent day, their five-year-old son asked if Johnson was a boy or a girl. “I told them I’m neither,” Johnson said. “Like Tai?” the boy replied, and Johnson took a deep satisfied breath. “Exactly like Tai.”

But once their kids are in school, Johnson fears those positive messages will be overwhelmed by negative ones that kids absorb at home.

“Children will repeat what their parents say, and unfortunately, the hot topic right now is being transgender,” they said. And Johnson worries about other kids who may be questioning their gender.

“It breaks my heart,” they said. “It’s forcing these children and their allies into this place of isolation, and the statistics are very clear as to where that leads.”

Emily Guskin and Scott Clement contributed to this report.

