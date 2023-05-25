Zelensky is surprise speaker at Johns Hopkins commencement ceremony

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky surprised graduates at Johns Hopkins University on Thursday, appearing in a live stream at their commencement ceremony.
Zelensky addressed the crowd for about 10 minutes, and as he concluded, the audience of about 10,000 people in Baltimore rose and applauded the Ukrainian leader. Zelensky smiled from the giant video screen and softly said, “Thank you.”
Johns Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniel had written Zelensky a personal letter inviting him to address the ceremony. On Thursday, Daniels announced that Zelensky was being awarded an honorary doctorate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.