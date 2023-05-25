Zelensky is surprise speaker at Johns Hopkins commencement ceremony

Zelensky told the crowd that time is of the essence, and urged them not to waste it.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Every person eventually realizes that time is the most valuable resource on the planet — not oil, or uranium, not lithium, or anything else, but time. Time,” he said. He told them he was proud that Ukraine is not losing a single day in its defense against Russian aggression.