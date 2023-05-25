War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Higher Education

Zelensky is surprise speaker at Johns Hopkins commencement ceremony

By
May 25, 2023 at 11:04 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
1 min

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky surprised graduates at Johns Hopkins University on Thursday, appearing in a live stream at their commencement ceremony.

Zelensky told the crowd that time is of the essence, and urged them not to waste it.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Every person eventually realizes that time is the most valuable resource on the planet — not oil, or uranium, not lithium, or anything else, but time. Time,” he said. He told them he was proud that Ukraine is not losing a single day in its defense against Russian aggression.

Zelensky addressed the crowd for about 10 minutes, and as he concluded, the audience of about 10,000 people in Baltimore rose and applauded the Ukrainian leader. Zelensky smiled from the giant video screen and softly said, “Thank you.”

Johns Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniel had written Zelensky a personal letter inviting him to address the ceremony. On Thursday, Daniels announced that Zelensky was being awarded an honorary doctorate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...