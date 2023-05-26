‘State of emergency’: N.C. governor sounds alarm over private-school voucher bills

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper warned that GOP-backed proposals to expand a tuition voucher program could devastate the state’s public schools by steering public school students and hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to private and religious schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This week, Cooper declared an unofficial “state of emergency,” accusing Republicans of “aiming to choke the life out of public education.”

“They want to expand private school vouchers so that anyone — even a millionaire — can get taxpayer money for their children’s private academy tuition,” Cooper said. “When kids leave public schools for private school, the public schools lose hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The GOP legislature is planning to choke the life out of public education, and you need to know what’s happening. Watch Gov. Cooper's special address on public education. pic.twitter.com/QVkXpLhDu2 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 22, 2023

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate have in the past month passed budget bills that would pour millions more into the voucher program and would simultaneously cut taxes, limiting state revenue that funds public schools. State lawmakers are resolving differences in the bills and will send a single budget bill to the governor’s desk shortly. The GOP has enough votes to override the governor’s veto, should he reject it.

If the bill becomes law, North Carolina would join a growing group of states that offer taxpayer money to any family that wants to send its children to private schools, part of a conservative movement to fund private and religious education. In the past 12 months, Arizona, Utah, Iowa and Florida have expanded or introduced universal voucher programs. Several other states are considering them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed a bill Thursday that makes all families eligible for dollar-for-dollar tax deductions for money they spend on private school tuition or home schooling.

The recent explosion of universal school voucher legislation has been buoyed by some right-wing criticisms that cast mainstream public schools as immoral and corrosive. Conservative lawmakers and activists have accused teachers of indoctrinating students to left-wing ideologies and stoking social divisions by discussing racism. They also have accused teachers of being “groomers,” suggesting that some are priming students to be sexually abused.

The movement has led to book bans, laws that restrict how teachers talk about LGBTQ topics, race and history — and a spate of bills that bolster school choice for parents who think their children need to get out of public schools. Conservative think tanks have encouraged advocates of school vouchers to embrace the culture war, saying polarization over what is taught in classrooms could help push families to pull their children from public schools in favor of other options.

School choice proponents say children should not be confined to their neighborhood public schools — especially if those schools are underperforming or are poor fits for the students.

“The governor has sent the message today that parents should accept keeping their children in schools with abysmal test scores, pornography, and politically charged curriculum,” Tami Fitzgerald of NC Values Coalition said in a statement. “Gov. Cooper doesn’t know what’s best for other people’s children, parents are the ones with the God-given rights to direct the upbringing and education of their children.”

North Carolina’s tuition voucher, spelled out in House and Senate budget bills, would make virtually any family in the state that wants to send children to private school eligible for an annual tuition voucher of up to $7,200 per child, although the House and Senate proposals both earmark some funds just for low-income students.

The existing voucher program is limited to low- and middle-income families that, in many cases, might not be able to afford private schools. Under the expansion, even the state’s wealthiest families would be eligible for help. A state budget analysis said the program could cost public schools up to $200 million between the third and fourth years of the program’s implementation.

Cooper and other critics raised concerns over funding education at private schools that are free to deliver religious instruction and are not bound by the same civil rights laws or state academic standards as public schools. Critics say this leaves the schools free to discriminate against LGBTQ students, for example, or to require parents who send their children to a school to be religious devotees.

Private schools “can decide which students they want to keep out,” Cooper said.

Meanwhile, backers of the voucher program cheered the passage of the bills, saying they would make it easier for North Carolina families that choose private school to afford tuition. State Rep. Tricia Cotham was elected as a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party last month, partially over the Democrats’ opposition to school choice.

Her new allegiance to Republicans mean they now have enough votes to override a veto by the governor, a power that paved the way for new abortion restrictions this month and is likely to smooth the path for other conservative measures.

Cotham accused the governor of engaging in “political theater” and of embracing a system that does not serve all students well.

“Education is not one-size-fits-all and NC families should have the freedom to determine what kind of education is best for them,” Cotham said in a tweet.

Both budget bills increase education funding and teacher pay, but not to the extent that public school advocates had hoped. The state is embroiled in a decades-long lawsuit filed in the 1990s that alleged that state funding for some school districts was so poor that it violated the civil rights of students. Last month, a state superior court judge ruled that the state owed nearly $700 million to schools for this school year. State lawmakers have challenged the ruling.

The school voucher plan “moves us backwards at a time when the legislature is ignoring their obligation to fund the schools constitutionally,” said Kristopher Nordstrom, a senior policy analyst with the North Carolina Justice Center who works on education issues.

Superintendent Marvin Connelly of Cumberland County Schools said his district could lose more than $17 million if the bill is passed. His district is home to the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg and serves upward of 15,000 children from military families. He said he worries about the legislation’s effect in the school district.

“It impacts our ability to serve our military families,” he said.

