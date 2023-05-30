Loudoun Schools ordered to turn over review of handling of sexual assaults

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A circuit court judge has ordered Loudoun County Public Schools to turn over to the Virginia attorney general the results of an internal investigation into two high-profile sexual assaults that happened in schools in 2021 and that led to criminal charges for two school officials because of their response.

The school board has previously cited attorney-client privilege in declining to publicly release the findings of the investigation, which was commissioned by the district to review the assaults and completed early last year. In December, after a separate grand jury report led to the indictment of two school officials, there was a new push from parents and school board members to release the investigation's findings.

The school board voted in February not to release the report.

Former schools superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard are facing criminal charges related to the assaults. Ziegler was indicted on misdemeanor counts, and Byard faces a felony charge of lying to the grand jury. Both are awaiting trial in Loudoun County Circuit Court later this fall.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a subpoena in March for the results of the independent investigation to be turned over.

On Tuesday, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said the report has to be turned over to the attorney general’s office within seven days. Under the rules of the court, subpoenaed documents must be sealed and only available to the parties of the case, meaning the report will not be made public yet. LaCivita said in March that the findings would be potential evidence in the ongoing prosecution and that ethics rules could prevent the public release of the findings.

“We appreciate the Court’s time and attention to this matter, but due to the ongoing case, we cannot comment further,” LaCivita said about the judge’s order.

The report centers on two assaults, committed by the same student, that took place in May and October of 2021. The assaults drew national attention and were deeply politicized. Parents and community members criticized school officials for how they handled the situation — particularly for transferring the assailant from a high school where he had assaulted a student in a girls’ bathroom to another school where, months later, he assaulted a student in an empty classroom.

A special grand jury investigation — empaneled by Miyares at the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) — led to a 91-page report released in December. That report found no evidence of a “coordinated coverup” of the assaults by school officials, but it said administrators had shown incompetence and a lack of interest in responding to the cases.

The independent report, conducted by Blankingship & Keith, was completed in January 2022. After the grand jury’s finding, the school board considered a motion to release the report in February. It failed 6-3 with board members Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), Denise Corbo (At Large) and John Beatty (Catoctin) as the only supporters of releasing the report. The board members who opposed releasing the report cited the need to protect student privacy as an important reason for keeping the report confidential.

Ziegler, whose trial is slated for August, said in a statement that he supports releasing the report, but that the decision was the school board’s to make.

“I am perplexed why the LCSB voted on multiple occasions to keep the report secret. As I have maintained, releasing the report was never my decision,” he said. “I look forward to the full release of the report in a way that maintains the confidentiality and dignity of the students involved and brings much needed transparency to our community.”

