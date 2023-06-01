Fairfax Schools removes mentions of race in ads for college prep program

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax County Public Schools removed mentions of race from materials advertising a college preparation program after the state attorney general warned the marketing was “illegal discrimination.” The move comes after Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) demanded Cooper Middle School retract an email sent to parents earlier this year about the College Partnership Program seeking to enroll students from underrepresented backgrounds. In a letter to the school sent in March, the attorney general’s office alleged that the school was violating the Virginia Human Rights Act by illegally “soliciting and selecting applicants … based on race, color, and national origin.”

The school’s email encouraged parents of eighth-graders who fell into one or more categories — students who would be the first in their family to attend college in the United States; Black or African American students; Hispanic students of one or more race; students with disabilities; English language learners; and economically disadvantaged students — to apply for the program. The countywide program is open to students of all races.

Miyares alleged that the school was offering the college prep program only for certain racial or ethnic groups.

“It’s shocking that we continue to find such blatant examples of racial and ethnic discrimination in the Fairfax County Public School System. Every student should be able to apply for the College Partnership Program and have the same opportunities as their peers, regardless of race,” Miyares said in a statement at the time.

The attorney general’s Office of Civil Rights demanded the middle school retract the email and provide evidence that the school was conducting the application process “in a nondiscriminatory and legal manner,” threatening an investigation and a lawsuit if the school did not comply.

The issue was resolved with a letter from the office last week noting that the school system had removed all mentions of race from marketing materials and parent emails about the countywide program.

“The Virginia AG’s office has notified us that it has closed its inquiry into the college partnership program and has noted that the applications for the program make no reference to any classification based on race, ethnicity, or national origin,” Fairfax schools spokeswoman Helen Lloyd said in a statement.

The program, operated in most of the district’s high schools, includes academic counseling, college visits, help with completing applications, parent education sessions, SAT preparation classes, and a summer overnight experience on a college campus.

When Miyares’s letter was sent in March, Fairfax schools spokeswoman Julie Moult said in an email that the attorney general’s assertion that certain racial groups were being blocked from the program were false and included damaging public accusations that “undermine public school efforts to boost U.S. educational achievement.” Moult cited data from the 2022-2023 program, made up of about 43 percent Hispanic students, 28 percent Black students, 17 percent Asian students and 9 percent White students.

“Media coverage referencing a ban on certain demographic groups applying to the College Partnership Program is wholly inaccurate,” Moult said in a statement.

The Office of Civil Rights’ letter issued last week noted that the initial inquiry was not about the admittance process or the demographic makeup of the program, but about the way the program was being marketed with preference for certain racial groups.

According to internet archives, since at least 2018 the program’s website stated that “a typical CPP student represents a traditionally underrepresented population in higher education” with a list of characteristics including some racial groups. It did not state that meeting racial criteria was required to apply.

The site was changed recently to include a section on “eligibility” that states students of all backgrounds and experiences are encouraged to apply. It outlines that “CPP was created to help students who face additional barriers to achieving their higher education goals” and includes a list of criteria that removes the mention of race. Students who are the first in their family to attend college in the United States; English language learners; students who are economically disadvantaged; and students with disabilities are still included in the list.

Fliers marketing the program were also changed. A first draft mentioned that Black and Latino students were encouraged to apply. A second version mentioned “students of color,” and a third version, which satisfied the Office of Civil Rights, excluded any mention of race or ethnicity.

“Mitigating barriers to access and opportunity for historically underrepresented students is laudable, but these goals can and must be pursued without descending into race-based classifications and violating state and federal civil rights law in the process,” read the civil rights office’s letter.

It’s unclear how that marketing change will affect enrollment in the college prep program. A schools spokeswoman declined to answer specific questions about what impact these changes will have on the program or whether marketing and outreach materials for other school programs were also changed.

The Fairfax County school district has been under scrutiny for race in admissions for years, attracting a number of legal challenges — most notably a lawsuit over a revised admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, the school district’s prestigious magnet school. Last week, a panel of federal appellate judges ruled in favor of the admissions process that the high school adopted in 2020 to help boost diversity. The parent group who alleged the admissions process discriminated against Asian American applicants plans to appeal the case, setting up a challenge that could reach the Supreme Court. Miyares has also launched an investigation into the magnet school admissions process.

The move to remove mentions of race from recruitment efforts comes as the Supreme Court is considering the use of race in the admissions at higher education institutions, and seems open to ending precedent that allows for race-conscious admission decisions at colleges and universities.

In addition to those challenges, Kim Forde-Mazrui, the director of the Center for the Study of Race and Law at the University of Virginia, said he anticipates seeing more challenges of race-neutral criteria, such as economic status, designed to boost diversity.

“Can they use race as a part of the goal even if it’s not part of the process?” Forde-Mazrui said. “If not, they are saying that racial inequality must be ignored.”

Forde-Mazrui acknowledged that there was legal basis for Miyares’s claim because there could be White applicants who didn’t fit into any group outlined in the materials promoting the college prep program, as well as Black applicants who didn’t fit into any group other than the racial category. But challenging recruitment and marketing — compared with admissions — is more difficult.

“To say that you were harmed by not being recruited or marketed to,” he said, “you have to say that somehow that even though you were eligible, you didn’t try to get in or try to apply because you weren’t marketed to or you weren’t recruited.”

