The Christian home-schooler revolt: Join us for a discussion with the reporter

Peter Jamison, an enterprise reporter at The Post, will answer reader questions about the story at 2 p.m. Eastern time

By
June 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Peter Jamison
Peter Jamison is an enterprise reporter at The Washington Post. Join him for a conversation on his home-schooling story today at 2 p.m. Eastern time. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Over the past three years, American interest in home schooling has soared. I’m Peter Jamison, an enterprise reporter at The Washington Post. Our team is examining how the rise in home-schooling is transforming the nation’s educational landscape — and the lives of hundreds of thousands of children.

The first story in this series profiles Aaron and Christina Beall, who were taught as children that public schools are government “indoctrination camps” devoted to the subversion of Christian families like their own. They were expected to home-school their own children. Instead they defied their families and enrolled their kids in a public elementary school. The story has received a huge response from readers.

Join me today at 2 p.m. Eastern time for a live chat with readers on the reporting behind this story.

Send me your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this Q&A.

