All the unexpected ways ChatGPT is infiltrating students’ lives

3 A classroom tool

Mark Lomas, 17, was feeling stuck — and sliding toward a deadline.

He had less than a week to file a story for the Akins High School newspaper about the growing popularity of artificial-intelligence tools, but he couldn’t think of a way to begin. Everyone at his Texas school had been talking about ChatGPT for weeks. Could he find something new to say?

Then Lomas had an idea. “Why not,” he said to his friend and co-writer Roberto Ramirez, “ask ChatGPT?”

Ramirez told him that would be “really ironic.” But both teens agreed to give it a try.

“Write a 200 word News story about A.I.,” Lomas typed into his computer.

ChatGPT responded with a mini-story that highlighted its own potential — for example, improving the accuracy of medical diagnoses — and its drawbacks, including the possibility that “it could be used … to manipulate people’s thoughts and behavior.” Drawing inspiration from ChatGPT’s evenhanded treatment of the subject, Lomas and Ramirez decided to survey students and faculty about the technology’s pros and cons.

They interviewed a teacher who said he was unconcerned that students might use ChatGPT to cheat — as well as a student who, speaking anonymously, confessed to using the technology to write an English essay, for which he earned a 100.

“Survey respondents admitted to using AI to write essays and brainstorm ideas,” Lomas and Ramirez wrote. “The limit is only human imagination.”

Lomas, a junior with a passion for technology news, has since used ChatGPT at least once a week, mostly to research homework assignments. He said ChatGPT is easier and faster than sifting through search engine results.

Recently, Lomas wanted to understand why GOP legislators are proposing and passing a historic wave of legislation restricting transgender rights. ChatGPT explained, Lomas said, that many Republicans believe people’s biological sex as assigned at birth should determine their gender for the rest of their lives — a notion that helped frame his essay, he said.

He said that ChatGPT has proved accurate so far and that he is unconcerned the bot might provide him incorrect information. Lomas said he never asks ChatGPT to write school assignments for him because that would be plagiarism.

He has noticed a handful of friends finding nonacademic uses for artificial-intelligence tools. One friend, feeling sad, asked Character.ai, an AI-driven website that lets users “create characters and talk to them,” how she could learn to be happy — “and it gave her some good advice” about appreciating little, everyday joys, he said.

But Lomas worries about the future. He wants to go into journalism, and he fears ChatGPT threatens the profession. He imagines a world in which nobody reads articles anymore, relying instead on ChatGPT-generated summaries of the news. That could drive media organizations out of business, Lomas said.

Still, he understands the temptation to skip reading long articles.