Some Alexandria teachers to work at multiple schools due to staffing concerns

Some elementary school teachers in Alexandria, Va., could be asked to work at multiple schools next year because of staffing constraints and shifting enrollment numbers, according to an email sent to teachers this week. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The email said that some elementary “encore” teachers of subjects such as physical education, music and art would be required to shift to different schools or split time between schools.

During a school board meeting Thursday, about half a dozen encore teachers and parents spoke out against the change, which they said they were notified about this week. They complained of a lack of transparency about the change, warned about the challenges of trying to balance the cultures of multiple schools and expressed fear that the move would lead qualified teachers to leave the division.

“This is the worst thing we can do for staff retention. We’re already facing a teacher shortage, and this is a surefire way to enhance that exodus,” Laura Torchia, an instrumental music teacher, said during public comment.

A spokesperson for Alexandria City Public Schools said no one was available Thursday evening to answer questions about the change or the teachers’ concerns. The school board did not discuss the change Thursday or respond to concerns mentioned by the affected teachers and parents.

“We know that for many these changes are not ideal, and may disrupt cultures, relationships, and routines that have been long-established at your current school,” ACPS wrote to teachers in the email reviewed by The Post. “Unfortunately, projected student enrollment has created a new reality and staffing budget constraints have put us in this position.”

The notification came days before teachers were supposed to receive contracts for the 2023-2024 school year. The email states that the move was an effort to save the full-time positions of current teachers “by strategically pairing schools with historically low or high enrollments.” Teachers and parents said they expect that encore teachers at schools with lower enrollment would be required to teach one day a week at school with higher enrollment to relieve the pressure on the main teachers at that the high-enrollment schools.

“The impact of this is huge,” said Meg Ziemann, the PTA secretary at Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology. “The administration is kind of treating it like ‘oh, by the way, there’s this small addendum to your contract,’ and that’s not at all the case. This is going to cause really big problems.”

Around the country, education officials are working to fill classrooms and ease devastating teacher vacancies. Nationally, more than half of public school principals reported staff shortages when classes started in August, according to a survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, an arm of the U.S. Department of Education.

Data from the Education Department shows more than 3,500 teacher vacancies across Virginia, about 3.9 percent of total positions in the state. For the 2021-2022 school year, the state lacked about 2,800 teachers, and it was short by about 1,000 during the 2019-2020 school year.

Ziemann said parents at her school found out about the change when distraught teachers contacted the PTA this week. She said she was worried that the change might drive parents away from the school division, and she thought the decision should have included teacher and parent feedback.

“This just seemed to come out of nowhere. Teachers weren’t aware that this was going to happen,” Ziemann said. “I think everybody is trying to figure out what’s going on why this decision was made and why there was no public disclosure.”

