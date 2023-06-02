Loudoun selects new superintendent amid ongoing sexual assault fallout

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Loudoun County School Board announced the appointment of a new superintendent Friday, six months after the former head of schools was fired and indicted as part of an investigation into two sexual assaults that happened on school campuses in 2021. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The board selected Virginia Beach Superintendent Aaron Spence to take over the role.

Spence will be stepping in to lead the school division, which represents more than 80,000 students in the wealthy, diversifying county that has become the face of the nation’s culture wars for its political battles over education policy, contentious school board meetings and national controversies.

“My personal highest priority during this process was to find a superintendent who is experienced, accomplished and successful at running a large, complex school division, and Dr. Spence fits the bill perfectly,” Board Chair Ian Serotkin said at the meeting.

Advertisement

School leaders’ handling of the sexual assaults colored much of the tenure of the previous superintendent, Scott Ziegler. The assaults, committed by a high school student, drew national attention and were deeply politicized. Parents and community members criticized school officials particularly for transferring the assailant from a high school where he had assaulted a student in a girls’ bathroom to another school where, months later, he assaulted a student in an empty classroom. The teen was later convicted in both cases.

Virginia Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R), at the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), empaneled a grand jury to conduct a criminal probe of the school system’s response. The special grand jury released a report of more than 90 pages that found the district badly mishandled the sexual assaults, and it called Ziegler a liar. The Loudoun school board fired Ziegler shortly after the publication of the report.

Ziegler was indicted on three misdemeanor counts, and school system spokesman Wayde Byard faces a felony charge of lying to the grand jury. Both are awaiting trial in Loudoun County Circuit Court in the fall.

Daniel Smith, the school district’s chief of staff, was appointed interim superintendent after Ziegler’s firing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

GiftOutline Gift Article