Columbia University ends cooperation with U.S. News college rankings

Columbia University declared Tuesday it will not cooperate with the U.S. News & World Report ranking of undergraduate colleges and universities, posing the latest challenge to a publication known for listings that shape the hierarchy of higher education. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announcement comes about nine months after the Ivy League school in New York disclosed that it had misstated key points about class size and faculty credentials as it climbed to the second-ranked position on a U.S. News list of national universities. Amid the embarrassment, the university had halted its data submission to U.S. News while it reviewed the matter. As a result it sank last fall to 18th place.

Separately, many prominent law schools and medical schools around the country in recent months have announced they will no longer cooperate with U.S. News rankings in their fields. Columbia’s law and medical schools joined in those rebellions. Its nursing school also declined to cooperate with U.S. News.

Now, Columbia is staking out a more defiant position on the undergraduate rankings. Officials said the process of correcting missteps they acknowledged last year had helped the university reach a new reckoning.

University Provost Mary C. Boyce and three senior academic deans lamented in a statement the “outsized influence” that rankings may have with prospective students and “how they distill a university’s profile into a composite of data categories. Much is lost in this approach.”

The officials added: “We are convinced that synthesizing data into a single U.S. News submission for its Best Colleges rankings does not adequately account for all of the factors that make our undergraduate programs exceptional.” The university said it will continue a practice it began last year of making public detailed information about its undergraduate academic programs.

But Columbia will not submit data to U.S. News or respond to its surveys aiming to gauge the reputation of undergraduate programs elsewhere.

U.S. News had no immediate comment Tuesday afternoon on Columbia’s announcement.

U.S. News has tinkered with its ranking formulas in response to objections schools have raised. On May 19, the publication said it will no longer include data on alumni donations, class size, the high school standing of admitted students and the share of faculty with terminal degrees as part of its undergraduate rankings. Instead, U.S. News said it would put more weight on how much success colleges have in graduating students from different backgrounds.

“Helping students find the school that is right for them is the core of everything we do in our education vertical,” Eric Gertler, executive chairman and chief executive of U.S. News, said at the time.

Many graduate schools that objected to the rankings, including Yale Law School, were unmoved by changes U.S. News made.

Some schools, including Colorado College, have declared opposition to U.S. News undergraduate rankings. It was unclear whether Columbia’s announcement would spark a further rebellion. Boycotting is not necessarily an easy step to take. It can affect who applies to a school. Many alumni and governing boards also pay close attention to how their schools stack up in the rankings.

