Prince George’s names former Houston schools leader as new superintendent

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II was named as the next CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools on Wednesday, taking over for outgoing schools chief Monica Goldson, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight House will oversee Maryland’s second largest school district as it continues efforts to improve low student achievement and, like other Maryland counties, implements the Blueprint education reform plan. His youngest child, a sixth-grader, will be a student in Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“To walk into this position is something I do not take lightly,” House said at a news conference Wednesday.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), who selected House for the position, called for the county to rally and unite behind him.

“Our children’s education is our sole priority,” she said.

Advertisement

House was most recently superintendent of Texas’s largest district for two years. He left the position after the state’s education agency took over oversight of Houston schools, as previously reported by The Washington Post.

House was installed as leader of the Houston system amid a legal battle for control of the schools, and in a previous statement to The Post, he acknowledged he took the job fully understanding that a state takeover could be an outcome. During his tenure, the number of campuses that received “D” or “F” ratings from the state dropped from 50 to 10, out of more than 270 schools. On the most recent round of state assessments, the district earned a “B” overall. On the state report cards released in August, about 94 percent of Houston schools earned a passing grade.

House was selected for the Prince George’s job from 36 applicants in a months-long national search. News of House’s selection was first reported by WJLA.

Advertisement

Prince George’s has a unique protocol for selecting the leader of the school system. A three-person search committee of two county residents and a state board of education member reviews applications and selects three finalists. Those three finalists are interviewed by the county executive and one is selected. The school board is then charged with setting and negotiating the leader’s contract.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article