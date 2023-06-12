Fairfax Schools to fight AG subpoena for National Merit delays report

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax County Public Schools is fighting a request from the Virginia attorney general for the full contents of an outside investigation into delays in notifying students who had received National Merit commendations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In March, the school district released a summary of findings from the third-party review into why some high schools were months late in telling students they had been named “commended students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which recognizes the highest scorers on a national standardized test. The investigation found that the delays were not intentional.

The delays led to outrage from some parents. Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R), at the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), opened an investigation, specifically probing whether a students’ race, color or national origin “was a motivating factor” in withholding notification, as well as claims that the delays were driven by concerns of hurt feelings of students who didn’t receive recognition.

As part of his investigation, Miyares filed a subpoena for the full contents of the Sands Anderson report, which the school district had previously declined to release citing attorney-client privilege. On Monday, the school division filed formal legal objections to the subpoena to protect confidential interviews with FCPS staff and students.

“The AG has all the information it needs to conduct its own investigation. Nonetheless, it has gone to court to try to breach FCPS’s attorney-client privilege,” the school division wrote in a statement. “As a matter of principle and in order to protect our valued teachers and staff, we are opposing this unreasonable legal action.”

The delays, which were first reported in December, divided Fairfax parents, with some agreeing with Youngkin that the delays were driven by an equity agenda in the school system, and others agreeing it was an honest error. College admissions experts said the commendation delay would probably have no effect on the admissions or financial aid prospects of any high school student.

Students are typically notified of their commended-student status in September so they can mark the distinction on college applications, according to the scholarship organization, but some Fairfax students weren’t notified by their schools until months later. The school division has implemented a new division-wide process for high schools to ensure students are notified of all National Merit Scholarship honors on time in the future.

The summary of the Sands Anderson findings said that investigators found no evidence that the school division intentionally withheld the award notifications or that the delays were driven by racial bias. It did find that the lack of a uniform policy for providing notices to students contributed to the delays.

Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said in a statement that the investigation would continue and FCPS’s decision to fight the subpoena showed that school system believes it is “immune from Virginia’s anti-discrimination laws.”

“FCPS now confirms it will only comply with the law when politically convenient,” LaCivita said in the statement. “No school system is above the law. If the report shows no wrongdoing, then FCPS should release it.

In a video message, FCPS superintendent Michelle Reid explained the school district’s decision to fight the subpoena. She said that various FCPS teachers and staff were interviewed as part of the independent investigation and multiple staff members have been harassed and threatened over the National Merit issue.

“As we have already shared thousands of documents related to this issue, the attorney general’s office has all the fats it needs to complete its investigation,” Reid said in the video. “What the attorney general is seeking to do would put our teacher and staff at risk, which we simply cannot accept.”

Each year, about 1.5 million students compete in the National Merit Scholarship Program, according to its website. Students enter by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, a nationwide standardized test, usually during their junior year.

This year, 50,000 of the highest scorers qualified for recognition. The top scorers are named finalists or semifinalists, meaning they can compete for a National Merit Scholarship award. About 34,000 of them qualify as commended students, who cannot compete for National Merit Scholarships but are eligible for other awards.

Fairfax Schools’ opposition to Miyares’ subpoena follows similar pushback in Loudoun County where the school board objected to releasing an internal investigation report into the district’s handling of two sexual assaults also citing attorney-client privilege. A judge ruled against the district and ordered the report’s release to the attorney general. The school board decided last week not to challenge the ruling.

