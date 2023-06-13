Va. teacher shot by 6-year-old in class is no longer with school district

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Newport News, Va., first-grade teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student in January is no longer working for the school district, according to a spokeswoman for the district. An attorney for Abigail Zwerner, 25, accused the Newport News School District of firing her in an interview with Norfolk news station WAVY-TV. But Michelle Price, the spokeswoman for the district, said in a statement that Zwerner had emailed officials in March saying she wanted to resign, and school officials confirmed that in subsequent correspondence. Zwerner taught at Richneck Elementary School.

“I don’t think you can read this any other way than you’ve been fired,” Zwerner’s attorney, Jeffrey Breit, said in the interview. “And that’s what she thinks. She doesn’t understand it; there’s no other communication.”

Breit did not respond to a request for comment.

Price disputed that characterization in her statement.

“Ms. Zwerner notified the Human Resources Department that she was resigning from her position as a teacher for NNPS on March 13, 2023,” Price said. “Ms. Zwerner was an employee of Newport News Public Schools until June 12, 2023, the last day of her contract.”

Newport News police said the boy pulled out a gun and shot Zwerner as she taught a lesson on the afternoon of Jan. 6. The bullet hit her hand and shoulder, leaving her gravely wounded. Police said she managed to evacuate her students before exiting the classroom and collapsing. Zwerner has undergone multiple surgeries and is now recovering at home.

Zwerner has filed a $40 million lawsuit against Newport News’s school board, its former superintendent and Richneck administrators at the time of the shooting, alleging an assistant principal ignored at least three warnings on the day of the shooting that her student had a gun. Zwerner’s attorney claims the shooting should have been averted.

In a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, Newport News schools argued that Zwerner’s injuries should be considered workplace injuries covered by Virginia’s workers’ compensation fund.

The news that Zwerner is no longer with the school district comes one day after the mother of the boy pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations in Newport News as part of a deal with prosecutors. Deja Taylor owned the gun used in the shooting, and police said the boy brought it to school in his backpack.

An attorney for Deja Taylor had previously said the gun was stored with a trigger lock, but federal prosecutors said in a statement of facts with Taylor’s plea deal Monday that no trigger lock, trigger lock key or lock box was found in searches of Taylor’s residences after the shooting.

