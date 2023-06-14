Wes Moore appoints Monica Goldson to Maryland State Board of Education

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson will sit on the Maryland State Board of Education after being appointed by Gov. Wes Moore, according to a news release from the Moore administration Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Goldson announced she would be retiring from her position as CEO in January, and her contract with the Prince George’s school system ends June 30. Her replacement, former Houston Independent School District superintendent Millard House II, was named last week by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D).

Goldson’s appointment was announced along with two other state board of education picks and a Maryland Public Service Commission selection.

“The work of the Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland Public Service Commission have an enormous impact on Marylanders’ lives every day,” Moore (D) said in a news release. He added that he was grateful for Goldson and the other appointees for accepting the positions and that he was “confident that their expertise and experience will serve Marylanders well.”

Advertisement

Moore cast Goldson as a “student-led and community-focused leader.” Goldson had a 32-year career with the school system, beginning as a math teacher and moving through several administrative positions, including interim CEO, before being named the permanent system leader in 2019. When she announced her retirement, Moore stated she would not be seeking renewal partially because of ongoing conflicts on the county board of education — which for years has been viewed as dysfunctional by observers.

Goldson, who got her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Florida A&M University, steps onto the state board as Maryland students are continuing to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. State assessment results show that students are beginning to catch up in English language arts, but are falling behind in mathematics.

Moore also appointed Samir Paul, an attorney, educator and organizer, and Abisola Ayoola, a Howard County student, to the state education board. He appointed Bonnie Suchman, who has over 35 years of experience in the energy field, to the Maryland Public Service Commission.

Gift this article Gift Article