Loudoun school board member files discrimination lawsuit against board

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Loudoun County School Board member is suing the board for alleged discrimination after she says her requests for remote participation due to disabilities were repeatedly declined. At-large board member Denise Corbo filed the lawsuit, which also names the school board chairman and school district, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday, alleging that the school board had failed to accommodate her disability and had denied her access to participate in school board meetings.

“By denying Ms. Corbo’s requests to appear and participate remotely in Board and Committee meetings, Ms. Corbo was prevented from carrying out her job duties and her responsibilities as an elected member of the School Board and representing the interests of her constituents,” the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

A Loudoun County schools spokesman declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Corbo, who was elected to the board in 2019, has multiple physical impairments, including chronic Lyme disease and autoimmune diseases “that substantially limit her major life activities,” according to the lawsuit. She attended meetings in person when she started her term in January 2020, before the entire school board changed to meeting virtually because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, after members had resumed in-person meetings, Corbo submitted a request with medical documentation for an accommodation to allow her to appear at meetings remotely. According to the lawsuit, the county attorney recommended that the board approve the accommodation.

Board policy requires approval by a majority of members for all remote participation requests. At the beginning of each meeting, the board considered her request to participate remotely. The complaint states that Corbo’s requests to participate virtually were repeatedly declined. In those instances, the board allowed Corbo to view and listen to meetings through video conferencing, but it did not permit her to make statements, ask questions or vote.

Advertisement

Corbo has not attended a meeting in person in over a year. She was allowed to participate in some meetings, but requests for other meetings were denied, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says denying Corbo equal access to participate in board decisions has “caused her severe physical, emotional, and mental distress, as well as financial harm.” Through the lawsuit, Corbo is seeking a legal requirement for the board to stop denying her requests and asking for $2 million in punitive damages.

“Her hope is that they now realize that this is important to her. She wants to be able to represent her constituents,” Corbo’s attorney, Matthew E. Hughes, said in an interview. “She also believes this is an issue worth taking the stand for because this is happening in other cases as well. It’s not just hers. She’s hoping this will change how individuals with disabilities are treated.”

Along with allegedly being denied access to school board meetings, Corbo claims in the lawsuit that school board chair Ian Serotkin “refused to assign her to any committee.” Committee assignments for 2023 show that Corbo sits on five committees but does not chair any.

“I do not believe you are able to effectively serve as chair of a committee so long as you participate 100% remotely as remote chairs are not able to perform essential functions of chairing a meeting,” Serotkin said, according the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Serotkin declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation, but he said he had spoken publicly about Corbo’s requests in the past. The lawsuit alleges that Serotkin made a public statement alleging that Corbo was lying about her disability status.

At a school board meeting on May 10, 2022, Serotkin explained that the board received an email from Corbo citing concerns about safety in school board meetings after members received death threats.

He said in the meeting that he then had a conversation with Corbo in which she said that her health concerns restricted her ability to leave the house and that attending meetings would be “Russian roulette.” Serotkin said that when he saw photos of Corbo traveling to North Dakota and visiting schools shortly after the conversation, he felt misled.

He stopped supporting her requests for remote participation.

Advertisement

“It’s not because of her stance on issues or a desire to silence her voice or any other reasons I’ve heard people claim,” Serotkin said during the meeting. “But simply, I feel that Ms. Corbo has misled me, has misled the board and has misled the public.”

He said attending school board meetings in person to reach quorum is an essential requirement for school board members. Her lack of attendance had posed a number of hurdles for the school board, he said, including having to end meetings early because the board no longer held quorum — which requires a majority of members to be present in person.

“There are aspects of this job that simply can’t be done remotely at all. Board members cannot appear on appeal committees remotely, nor can they attend graduation ceremonies or visit schools or look constituents in the eye during public comment,” Serotkin said. “This has all created a practically textbook definition of an undue burden on the school board as the rest of us have had to pick up the slack for nearly a year.”

Corbo states in the complaint that she filed a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September and that the agency issued a “Notice of Right to Sue” letter in March.

Hughes said Corbo just wants to have the chance to represent her constituents.

“Everything she’s doing is based on her doctor’s recommendations,” he said.

Gift this article Gift Article