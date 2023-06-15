Montgomery County Public Schools joins federal social media lawsuit

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montgomery County Public Schools is joining hundreds of school systems around the country in a lawsuit against social media companies that are behind Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other websites, arguing that social media has fueled a youth mental health crisis. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The school system — which is Maryland’s largest with over 160,000 students — joins roughly 500 districts already signed onto the suit, according to the Frantz Law Firm, which announced Montgomery’s involvement in a news release Tuesday. Several Maryland districts, including Prince George’s, Cecil and Carroll County are also involved in the suit.

Legal action against the companies started in January with a lawsuit by Seattle Public Schools. The school systems involved allege that social media companies have fueled a mental and emotional health crisis that has caused “anxiety, depression, thoughts of self-harm, body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviors, and low self-esteem among children and students,” according to the news release from the law firm. The suit seeks funding and staffing resources to mitigate some of the costs school districts are incurring to address the crisis.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing climbing rates of depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts among the nation’s high school students. Last month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued an advisory on social media and youth mental health noting that excessive social media use as a child may lead to a higher risk of poor mental health.

“What’s needed is a safety first approach that requires companies to share the responsibility for protecting children,” Murthy said in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Social media companies have previously described in statements efforts to protect young users: TikTok has pointed to its age-restricted features and parental controls. YouTube has noted that it allows parents to set reminders, limit screen time and block certain types of content on supervised devices. Meta, which owns Instagram, has said it has over 30 tools that support teens and families, including age-verification technology and notifications to take regular breaks, among others.

