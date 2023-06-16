Parents protest teacher turnover at D.C’s Mundo Verde charter

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Parents at D.C.’s Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter say too many of the school’s teachers are leaving, their students aren’t getting the quality education they deserve, disciplinary incidents have increased, and school administrators are ignoring their concerns. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight For two days this week, parents and students lined the sidewalk outside the school’s Northwest Washington J.F. Cook campus with signs calling on leaders to listen, correct the problems and to “stop gaslighting us.” One pigtailed student carried a sign that read: “Why do my teachers keep quitting?”

The issues at Mundo Verde — one of the city’s most sought-after charter schools in part because of its bilingual curriculum — have been festering since at least last school year, parents said. Several teachers quit, they said, as families urged school leaders to address recurring violence between students and improve communication to parents.

Advertisement

Those same issues have spilled into this school year, according to parents, and have stoked questions about accountability — a recurring concern about charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately operated.

School leaders said they have been meeting with concerned parents — primarily those of third-grade students who have experienced what parents said is a startling level of teacher turnover during the past two school years — throughout the year in “both scheduled and impromptu group meetings, individual phone calls and emails, and meetings.” But many caregivers left those sessions disappointed and without a clear sense of the school’s future.

“The kids are getting hurt, they’re coming home with bruises, they’re interacting with each other in very inappropriate ways,” said Jacqueline Walters, a parent of a third-grader. “On top of that, there’s no instruction going on.”

Advertisement

Families have made several requests to leadership, including a meeting with the school’s executive director, board chair and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, the district’s school governing agency. They also asked for more transparency, including holding more open meetings with the community, timely communication and a clear plan to address learning loss among third-grade students.

Officials in a statement said they are “committed to working collaboratively with every member of our community in support of our mission and values.” They also acknowledged the school has lost teachers and pointed to a spike in midyear resignations between March and April when seven staff members left the school. Three of those were third-grade teachers, with two reporting they were dissatisfied with the school, according to officials.

The attrition rate for lead teachers across Mundo Verde’s campuses — a second location called Calle Ocho opened in Northeast in 2019 — was 26 percent during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the school’s most recent annual report. The figure is on par with other charter schools in the city, which also saw 26 percent of their teachers leave their jobs or change schools between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years, according to data from the state superintendent’s office.

Advertisement

“We know that midyear staff resignations are disruptive and that long-term substitutes are not what anyone wants for our students,” Mundo Verde officials said. “Regarding the teacher turnover we have experienced in this grade, we continue to prioritize student learning through a temporary solution for this year and planning for next year.”

However, there have been complaints that teaching fellows — who parents said are not as experienced or credentialed as lead teachers but have stepped in to fill their jobs — and long-term substitutes are not equipped to teach Mundo Verde’s unique curriculum. Chirine Mabrouki, 43, whose 8-year-old child attends the school, recalled that substitute teachers who filled in for her child’s class were not provided with lesson plans to follow.

“They ended up just having our kids sit on a computer for three hours,” Mabrouki said. Many children would come home and complain that they hadn’t learned anything. “They would give them a worksheet without explaining anything, or they would get mad at them for not figuring things out.”

Advertisement

Amid concerns about the quality of instruction, some parents have turned to outside tutoring, Walters said. But the school has a “huge percentage of kids” who can’t afford that option, she added. “So what does that say about equity?”

For Brett Cloninger-West, 53, the issues at Mundo Verde were so severe, he pulled his daughter out of Mundo Verde after last school year. He said she lost five teachers — two English teachers, two Spanish teachers and an after-school teacher — over the course of her second-grade year.

“By the end of second grade, our child tested ready to enter first grade,” said Cloninger-West, who was among the parents who sought tutoring. His daughter was also being “physically abused by another student every day” and, according to Cloninger-West, administrators would not intervene.

Still, Cloninger-West said he has friends who have been satisfied with the school and decided to keep their children enrolled.

“All of the parents really entered … Mundo Verde with hopefulness, and not every family has had a negative takeaway,” he said. “For the kids it’s not working for, you can’t ignore them as a school.”

Gift this article Gift Article