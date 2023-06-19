Without a state budget, Va. schools face hiring uncertainty

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

School districts around Virginia are urging lawmakers to quickly pass a full state budget to avoid further uncertainty in the hiring process for teachers and school staff. Lawmakers in the General Assembly failed to reach a budget agreement when this year’s regular legislative session ended Feb. 25, so they passed a “skinny budget” that simply adjusted a few important items to avoid causing hiccups in state programs. One of those was roughly $250 million in education funding. Most of that was to cover localities for changes in enrollment and sales tax collection, which always fluctuate during the year.

But the budget leaves a lot of additional money unallocated. And a large part of the budget debate has centered on whether those funds should go toward public education or increased tax cuts.

The state Senate, controlled by Democrats, passed budget amendments that would add some $1 billion to K-12 coffers. The Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed amendments that would add about $383 million, slightly higher than recommendations from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who prefers increased tax cuts.

“It’s hard for school divisions to plan for the coming year when they don’t know how much they’re going to get. And the bigger question is, are they going to get the significant investments proposed in the Senate budget?” said Laura Goren of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, a Richmond think tank that tends to favor increased government spending.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Barry Knight (R-Va. Beach) said school systems should proceed with the budget figures already in place, and then be prepared for some amount of increase.

“All school systems in the state know, based on the budget we passed last year, exactly what to do,” Knight said. “We will not take any money away from them in this new budget. If we give them some extra money, then they’ll just be in a little bit better shape.”

But the lack of agreement on the state budget has left school systems uncertain about how much extra funding to expect for the next fiscal year. School leaders said the delayed timeline has made it difficult to hire and recruit teachers because they don’t know how much additional funding will be available for raises.

Under the current budget, teachers will receive a 5 percent salary raise for the upcoming school year. Both the House and Senate budget proposals include an additional 2 percent raise, increasing the salary boost to 7 percent. Without a settled budget, school divisions are uncertain about how much they can offer in contracts.

According to a National Education Association report released in April, the average teacher pay in Virginia has not kept pace with national growth. Last year, the commonwealth’s average teacher pay was just over $61,000, which is more than $5,300 below the national average. This year, Virginia’s estimated average teacher pay was about $62,000, but more than $6,300 below the estimated national average.

“It’s hard to share with potential employees what their salary is going to be when we don’t know if it’s going to be a 5 percent raise, a 7 percent raise or somewhere in between,” said Keith Perrigan, the superintendent of Bristol Public Schools and head of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia.

The delays are an added hurdle for school leaders around the state who are already struggling to fill classrooms with teachers and staff. And the delayed timeline is creeping into peak hiring season for school divisions, which generally requires teachers to notify their school district of a move by June 30.

“It’s more frustrating than debilitating,” Perrigan said.

Some funding in that skinny budget was targeted for districts that faced shortfalls because of an error in a state funding formula, as acknowledged by the Youngkin administration. The problem originated with an online tool that allows school districts to see how much funding they should expect from the state, a number that takes into account the district’s enrollment, how much it receives in property tax revenue and other factors.

The tool had been up since June 2022, allowing districts to build their budgets around the estimations. But earlier this year, the state realized that the numbers were wrong by about $200 million. The miscalculation occurred after the state failed to account for funding changes connected to the elimination of the state’s tax on groceries, which took effect Jan. 1.

The skinny budget added about $16.8 million to address the error, but Virginia operates under a two-year budget, and the quick fixes approved in February did not address a roughly $230 million shortfall that school districts face in the spending plan’s second year.

“School divisions were expecting to have more funding and they actually are going to likely end up with less, unless somehow miraculously, they finally correct for this error in the final budget,” said Chad Stewart, policy analyst with Virginia Education Association.

A Youngkin spokeswoman, asked for comment on the budget and school funding situation, referred a reporter to remarks Youngkin made at a police memorial event last month: “Virginians need a budget, we can afford it, we can cut taxes, we can invest in law enforcement, in education, in behavioral health, there’s more money in the system then we’ve ever had before,” he said. “It’s time for us to give some of it back to Virginians, because it’s Virginians’ money, not the government, and to invest in these most important priorities.”

The Fairfax County School Board, which oversees the state’s largest school district, passed its $3.5 billion budget last month. The same day, the school board sent a letter to the General Assembly urging lawmakers to quickly pass a budget so school districts around the state could have more certainty of their funds.

“We must pass our budget and plan for the next school year now, which means we are forced to make cuts to our planned budget expenditures or otherwise defer important initiatives,” the letter read.

The letter outlined that due to the calculation tool error, the school division had to delay additional funding that had been proposed for “achievement gap-closing strategies and special education compensatory services” until the state’s final budget comes through.

“These are critical needs we must defer due to uncertainty at the state level,” the letter said.

Knight and his Democratic counterparts in the Senate have been trying to find common ground between Youngkin’s tax cuts and the Senate’s spending increases. The showdown in Washington over the federal debt limit forced the General Assembly negotiators to pause, waiting to see whether the U.S. government would tumble into fiscal chaos.

With that issue resolved, Knight said, negotiators are close to a deal. He expects things to wrap up in “a couple of weeks” after the June 20 primary elections for legislative seats, including time for lead negotiators to get other budget conferees up to speed and then get amendments printed and circulated.

Both sides will have to compromise, Knight said, but he added that he’s confident schools can expect a significant increase in funds. The lack of specifics, he said, should not be an obstacle for school divisions to pass their budgets.

