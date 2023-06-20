Georgetown to pay up to $550,000 to settle unpaid overtime allegations

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Georgetown University will pay up to $550,000 to resolve allegations from the D.C. government that certain hourly employees at the Jesuit institution worked unpaid overtime, according to a settlement announced Tuesday. The D.C. attorney general's office said the deal was reached after it investigated Georgetown's overtime practices in response to a tip last year from a whistleblower. The office alleged that some employees in the university's medical center and graduate school of arts and sciences were required to work "off the clock," without compensation, in violation of D.C. law from March 2020 until this year.

Georgetown denied the allegation and said in a statement to its community that it had cooperated fully with investigators. The issues that prompted the investigation arose in research laboratories, the university said, and started around the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. That was a moment of significant upheaval for universities and the entire country.

Under the settlement terms, the university admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to establish a fund of up to $500,000 for eligible employees to claim and receive payments. The university also agreed to pay the District $50,000 for the cost of the investigation, and it agreed to provide training to hourly medical center and graduate school employees about their right to compensation at 1 1/2 times the base rate of pay for hours worked beyond 40 hours a week. In addition, Georgetown agreed to train supervisors about timekeeping practices and prohibitions on off-the-clock work.

The exact number of employees affected is not yet known, but the attorney general’s office said those eligible for payments under the settlement will receive “twice the amount of unpaid wages they are owed.”

Investigators surveyed 693 current and former Georgetown employees about their pay and overtime. Of 102 who responded, the attorney general’s office said, 46 percent reported having to work uncompensated overtime, and the median amount of unpaid overtime reported per employee was $2,160.

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D) hailed the settlement as a victory for workers’ rights.

“Workers in academic research settings are often pressured by supervisors to work off-the-clock overtime, a practice that is illegal and unfair,” Schwalb said in a statement. “The Office of Attorney General will continue to vigorously enforce our wage-and-hour laws across all industries in order to protect all workers, and I encourage anyone who feels they are not being paid, on time and in full, what they have earned to file a complaint through our workers’ rights tipline.”

Georgetown has about 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students and thousands of employees on its faculty and staff. The university said it values the contributions of all employees.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring all hourly employees are paid for all hours worked,” Tony Kinslow, university vice president and chief human resources officer, said in the statement. “We are taking immediate action to ensure that all managers and employees understand and follow applicable laws and policies regarding time reporting and payment for hours worked.”

