Higher Education The professor is canceled. Now what? An ‘intolerant’ professor is higher ed’s toughest subject Psychology professor Charles Negy was fired from the University of Central Florida in 2021 after complaining on Twitter about “Black privilege.” (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)

On a Thursday morning in February, Charles Negy stood before a group of about 40 students, presiding over his theories-of-personality class at the University of Central Florida. Scattered across a large auditorium, students jotted notes as Negy, a 62-year-old associate professor of psychology, spoke about Sigmund Freud. Projection, Negy explained, is when “we see in others what we don’t want to see in ourselves.” It’s like calling someone else a racist, Negy continued, when, in truth, “everybody is a little bit racist.”

This lecture would have seemed unlikely two years ago. UCF fired Negy in early 2021, months after the professor provoked a firestorm by complaining on Twitter about “Black privilege” just days after George Floyd’s murder.

University officials insisted that Negy wasn’t fired for his views. Instead, an exhaustive investigation concluded that the professor had created “a hostile learning environment.” UCF cited comments he made in class: that being anti-racists gave students “a little boner,” and that a woman is “kind of like a Ford pickup truck, built to take a pounding.”

But in 2022, an arbitrator reversed Negy’s dismissal. So, with gritted teeth, UCF reinstated him in August, returning to the classroom a professor about whom it had sent an undeniable message: This person is toxic to our university.

Across higher education, cases like Negy’s are tying college administrators in knots as they seek to balance free-speech traditions with goals like diversity and inclusion. While faculty, especially those with tenure, can enjoy broad latitude to speak their minds, college officials face enormous pressure to act when students point to possible discrimination and harassment in the classroom.

Yet their responses to such controversies, which often follow a similar pattern, seldom leave anyone satisfied. The Washington Post analyzed several emblematic cases and found that the incidents often trigger lengthy and opaque investigations that can disrupt departments for years and turn students into witnesses against their professors. They often harden views that colleges are either hopelessly “woke” or woefully incapable of confronting bigotry within their own ranks. In the end, it’s hard for anyone to say what has been accomplished.

‘Black privilege is real’

“Sincere question,” Negy tweeted on June 3, 2020, a little over a week after Floyd had been killed by a Minneapolis police officer. “If Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming ‘systemic racism’ exists?”

A few minutes later: “Black privilege is real,” Negy posted, describing affirmative action as one example.

A tenured professor who had worked at Central Florida since 1998, Negy often played provocateur, prodding his students with observations about race and political correctness. In 2020, he published a book on similar themes, “White Shaming: Bullying Based on Prejudice, Virtue-Signaling, and Ignorance.” Negy, who was born to a Mexican American father and a White mother, is gay and, as an atheist, describes himself as a “religious minority, too.”

On occasion, students had complained about Negy. But UCF had awarded him three times for his teaching, and recent evaluations rated him “outstanding.”

Within weeks of the June 2020 tweets, however, UCF informed the professor he was under investigation. The university reviewed 37 hours of classroom recordings, heard from hundreds of witnesses, and interviewed Negy for about nine hours over two days.

Negy admitted to making some crude comments in class. But he told investigators he was trying to be humorous in discussions pertinent to course material. He had spoken to students, for example, about correlations between race and penis size — and he had jokingly high-fived an African American student during the discussion. (Everyone laughed at the time, he said.)

Negy was also asked about his failure to report that a student told him in 2014 that she had been sexually assaulted by one of his teaching assistants. Negy said the woman had complained about the TA but never told him she had been assaulted. UCF officials did not respond to a request for comment about whether the TA was found responsible or punished.

Many of Negy’s classroom comments were protected by academic freedom, a bedrock principle in higher education designed to ensure that faculty can explore controversial subjects, UCF’s Office of Institutional Equity concluded in a 244-page report of its findings on Jan. 13, 2021. It added that his tweets were protected under the First Amendment.

Yet, Negy had created “a hostile learning environment,” investigators found. For example, he had used a multiple-choice question on an exam that forced students to accept that a “rational person” would equate a religious upbringing with “child abuse.” They also cited the high-five.

On the same day the report came out, Negy received a “Notice of Intent to Terminate.”

Experts who spoke with The Post generally agreed that social media posts about matters of public concern are typically considered protected speech. A university that tries to fire a professor for tweets alone is likely to face strong head winds, including lawsuits or reputational damage, said Risa L. Lieberwitz, a professor of labor and employment law at Cornell University and general counsel of the American Association of University Professors. That’s one reason investigations often focus on a professor’s classroom conduct, such as whether a professor targeted a student based on race, sex or religion.

But Negy claims that UCF’s investigation was just a ruse to terminate him over unpopular speech. “The mission was to fire me,” he told The Post earlier this year.

UCF administrators involved in Negy’s case declined interview requests. At an arbitration hearing in 2022, Provost Michael Johnson described the case as “the worst behavior of this sort that I’ve ever seen in my 30 years in higher education.” The investigation showed that Negy was “dangerous,” Johnson said, which justified firing him without standard notice. “We didn’t see any way to put him safely in a classroom situation again,” the provost said, according to a transcript.

His removal would be short-lived.

A ‘radioactive’ colleague

For years, Indiana University at Bloomington had struggled with how to respond to Eric Rasmusen, a tenured economist in its Kelley School of Business. Past controversies — such as one in which Rasmusen argued on a blog that gay men shouldn’t be hired as schoolteachers because they could prey on children — had faded from attention.

A tipping point came in 2019, when Rasmusen tweeted a link to an article titled “Are Women Destroying Academia? Probably.” He highlighted a quote from the article, which claimed “geniuses are overwhelmingly male.”

Lauren Robel, then Indiana’s provost, decided she’d had enough. In a fiery public statement, Robel slammed Rasmusen for expressing “racist, sexist, and homophobic views,” which she labeled “stunningly ignorant.” Robel said the university could not fire Rasmusen for his tweets because they were protected by the First Amendment. (“That is not a close call,” wrote Robel, who teaches constitutional law.) But if Rasmusen “acted upon his expressed views” in violation of IU’s nondiscrimination policy, she said, the university would take action.

For some, Robel had modeled a perfect response: Fight speech with more speech, and draw a hard line against discrimination. Ari Cohn, a First Amendment lawyer, declared the provost’s statement a “masterpiece.”

But a very messy case was about to unfold.

Battle lines took shape. Women at IU sported custom hoodies with “Female Genius” emblazoned across the front. Hundreds of faculty and staff members signed a letter saying they were “repulsed” by Rasmusen’s statements. Female scholars fretted about his future votes on tenure or promotion.

Amid the fury, Rasmusen said he received a bit of fan mail, excerpts of which he posted online. One message commended him for challenging “the prevailing culture in academia.” Ellie Mafi-Kreft, a professor who worked in an office across the hall from Rasmusen, recalled a group of students showing up at Rasmusen’s door, praising the professor for being a much-needed conservative voice on campus. The display unnerved Mafi-Kreft, who felt she had “lost some of my credibility” with students who were emboldened by Rasmusen’s rhetoric about women.

Tensions were so high, professors recalled, that for several days a security guard was stationed outside Rasmusen’s door. The department scrapped happy hours. The dean assigned Rasmusen to a new office in an adjacent building. “He was radioactive,” said Charles Trzcinka, a finance professor at IU and a friend of Rasmusen’s.

Rasmusen declined interview requests but answered questions (sometimes selectively) via email. A couple of months after the Twitter controversy, the university informed Rasmusen that he was under investigation for making “unwelcome comments based on race, sex, sexual orientation, and religion.” For much of the year-long inquest, Rasmusen took unpaid leave, a hiatus he told The Post he had previously planned.

The university refused to share a copy of its investigative report, citing exemptions in public-records laws for personnel files. But Rasmusen at the time sent an email to students taking stock of the accusations against him, including that he had mocked a Chinese student by using a stereotypical accent. (He did not recall the incident, he told The Post.)

A former student, who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity to maintain privacy, was stunned when Rasmusen emailed the class, soliciting comments about the charges. “Most of you,” Rasmusen wrote, “have been interviewed by the investigators — thirteen out of the seventeen of you in the class, it seems.”

Once administrators learned of Rasmusen’s email, they scrambled to contact his former students, public records show. One student told officials she had found Rasmusen’s email “shocking.” Another defended the professor, saying his actions were “JUSTIFIED.”

IU officials would not comment directly on Rasmusen’s case. But whatever defense Rasmusen mounted fell on deaf ears. The university concluded he had violated several policies related to nondiscrimination, along with harassment and sexual misconduct, he told The Post. It viewed his emails as “witness retaliation,” he said.

Informing Rasmusen of IU’s conclusions, Eliza Pavalko, vice provost for faculty and academic affairs, said the professor was free to speak and write as he wished “outside of class and the university,” according to an excerpt Rasmusen provided of the university’s formal decision notice. But “you do not have the right to treat students or colleagues in a derogatory or stereotypical manner when performing your roles as an employee of the university.”

Pavalko did not respond to a request for comment.

IU cut Rasmusen’s pay by 10 percent and barred him from teaching required courses or participating in faculty hiring, he said. Removing him from “onerous chores” was like “throwing Brer Rabbit in the briar patch,” he said in an email. “But, of course, the point is to keep conservatives from having influence on how the department is run.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which has tracked more than 1,000 speech-related controversies since 2000, found that scholars were more likely to face criticism from the left, as happened in 52 percent of recorded cases compared with 41 percent from the right. The tally includes faculty members on the Professor Watchlist, a website created by the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA to “expose and document” faculty pushing leftist views.

Despite the initial furor after Rasmusen’s tweet, IU never publicly said what its investigation had found. Rasmusen retired in 2021 at age 62 after about three decades at the school.

“I do not have any idea of what happened,” said Mafi-Kreft. “I just know that he’s not my colleague anymore.” She called the lack of information “an absolute lapse of good leadership.”

Today, Rasmusen teaches seventh-grade math at a Christian school in Bloomington and often has lunch at a local diner with a group of conservative faculty members. He hasn’t completely cut ties with IU: Former colleagues still spot him at campus functions, such as a Federalist Society event last fall.

Steve Sanders, a law professor who saw him there, said these cases put universities in a terrible bind. They can’t punish professors for saying unpopular things, Sanders said, but “the perceptions of students matter. Once a professor has been canceled, they’re canceled.”

An attack on ‘IsraHell’

In December 2020, the Jewish News of Northern California reported that the Twitter account of Abbas Ghassemi, a teaching professor in the engineering school at the University of California at Merced, was awash with antisemitic tropes. A cartoon diagram of the “Zionist brain” there depicted a “frontal money lobe,” a “Holocaust memory centre” and a “world domination lobe.” Another post said the interests of “Zionists and IsraHell” had “embedded themselves in every component of the American system,” including banking and media.

Merced came under a barrage of criticism, much of it from pro-Israel and antisemitic watchdog groups. An online petition demanded Ghassemi be fired.

The university immediately pulled Ghassemi from the classroom, which Elisabeth Gunther, then chief campus counsel, said was necessary to “ensure that the teaching environment was protected.” He would remain barred from instruction for two years.

In April 2021, Merced began a formal investigation into whether Ghassemi’s tweets had created a “hostile environment,” according to court records. But what came of the probe is a tightly held secret. Merced denied a request for records of its inquiry, saying they were exempt from disclosure for reasons of “personal privacy.”

Ghassemi declined to comment. He has never publicly acknowledged writing the tweets. But Merced’s chancellor has said the university confirmed that the account was “associated” with a professor. After the Jewish News contacted Ghassemi for comment, the account was deactivated.

Ghassemi filed a grievance to challenge his removal from class, court records show. In the meantime, the controversy put Thomas Harmon in a bind. As chairman of the civil and environmental engineering department, Harmon entered the spring 2021 semester unexpectedly short one teacher. Ghassemi also refused to take on other duties, such as assessing curriculum for accreditation, Harmon said. All the while, the sidelined professor continued to earn a base salary of more than $155,000 per year, records show. “It dragged on and it wore on the department,” Harmon said.

Then, one day last fall, administrators told the school’s dean to prepare for the professor’s return, said Mark Matsumoto, the former dean, who has since retired. “They said, ‘It’s been long enough; we think we can let him teach again,’” Matsumoto recalled.

Merced officials would not comment directly on Ghassemi’s case. They said in a statement that the campus uses “every tool at our disposal” to respond when an employee’s speech departs “from our values.” “However,” the statement continued, “federal and state laws, and the principle of free speech that is inherent in the higher education sphere of open participation, limit institutional responses to personal choices that transpire outside our campus boundaries.”

There aren’t many Jewish people in Merced, and attention had faded long before Ghassemi was restored to the classroom. “This was an issue that’s been forgotten in our community,” said Greg Friedman, president of Congregation Etz Chaim.

Even Ghassemi’s colleagues moved on. “I must admit, I wasn’t even aware he was back in the classroom,” Martha Conklin, an engineering professor, said in a recent interview.

A Jewish faculty member, who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity because she does not disclose her faith to people in Merced, said she feels conflicted knowing Ghassemi is back. “I wouldn’t want to be a student in his class,” she said. “I wouldn’t want my kids to be students in his class.”

The faculty member, who described herself as an advocate of free speech, said she was troubled by the university’s lack of transparency. Did Ghassemi cross a line with his statements about Zionists, and where is that line? No one will say. “It still bothers me,” she said. “It’s as if it just — it doesn’t matter.”

‘He’s not the victim’

Back at the University of Central Florida, the controversy around Charles Negy is fading into obscurity. At a student protest this past semester blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for his opposition to diversity programs, current UCF students tended not to have heard of Negy.

Several of Negy’s students said that they had signed up for his psychology course without knowing the professor had been fired — but that he had shared it with them during his first lecture. One student, a Black woman, said she thought Negy was a good teacher. But she was disturbed by his suggestion that, “statistically speaking, minorities are just not as smart as other people. I don’t know. I feel like that’s kind of offensive.” The student spoke on the condition of anonymity because she worried about criticizing one of her professors.

Asked about the student’s concerns, Negy said that he lectures about “observed differences” among races on test scores, but that he doesn’t have “training in genes” to assess why these differences exist.

In March, Negy filed a federal lawsuit saying UCF had violated his First Amendment rights. Apart from department meetings once a month, Negy said, he seldom sees his psychology colleagues. He hasn’t returned to his office since he was escorted off campus by a police officer in 2021. “No one says a word to me,” Negy said. “That’s fine.”

Jessica Cora, a lab manager at UCF who took a course taught by Negy as an undergrad, said she was “shocked and appalled” to see him back. The professor “plays a victim,” she said. “He got what he wanted,” Cora said. “He’s back at UCF. He’s not the victim. His students are the victims.”

University officials did not respond directly when asked whether UCF still considers Negy “dangerous.”

“All of our faculty members have rights and responsibilities,” Courtney Gilmartin, a spokesperson for UCF, said in an email. “They are expected to teach challenging topics as appropriate in their courses, to foster civil discussion, and to let students draw their own conclusions. We believe most of our faculty do this very well and are focused on educating, not indoctrinating.”

After everything, the university ended up right back where it started — with Negy at the lectern and his critics unsatisfied. That’s not surprising, said Will Creeley, legal director at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. Universities don’t want to sit back and let an intolerant professor off the hook; students won’t stand for that. But they usually can’t provide what critics really want, either, Creeley said: a professor’s “head on a platter.”

Story editing by April Bethea and Adam Kushner. Photo editing by Mark Miller. Copy editing by Frances Moody. Design by Jennifer C. Reed.