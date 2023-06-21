D.C. Schools adopts new social studies standards for first time since 2006

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The standards were approved by a unanimous vote Wednesday. Also recently greenlit were menstrual health guidelines that will take effect next school year for all students starting in fourth grade. Both sets of standards signal the city's educational priorities and outline what officials think the District's 96,000 children should master before they graduate.

The new social studies guidelines reflect a “complete overhaul” of what students have been taught for nearly two decades, Christina Grant, the state superintendent of education, said in an interview. They include a more direct examination of racism and white supremacy than the standards of the past, and outline more rigorous expectations in earlier grades — for example, shifting lessons on ancient history to second grade instead of seventh. A new “Action Civics” course, designed for eighth graders, will include lessons on democratic principles and civic engagement.

Slated to be fully implemented by the 2025-2026 school year, the standards will also teach students how to be civically engaged, critique sources and identify misinformation, officials said.

“Our students deserve these standards. They accurately reflect our history,” Grant said. She added more changes to the city’s educational standards are on the way. “I think we have a unique moment in our history in D.C. to turn these corners, and so the next step will be financial literacy.” Standards on environmental literacy will come next, she said, and continued work with the state board “so that we’re just always getting used to revising our standards, tweaking our standards, having reflective responses to what our children should learn in schools.”

Officials will now spend the next two years training educators and developing the curriculum that will introduce these social studies standards to classrooms. The city has set aside $500,000 of its federal coronavirus relief allotment to begin that work this summer, Grant said.

D.C., unlike other jurisdictions, does not have a law mandating how often education standards need to be updated. But in 2019, school board members started discussing the need for a refresh. The state superintendent’s office started writing new guidelines the following year, working with school board members, a 32-member team of educators and experts in history, social studies and civics.

The newly adopted standards have undergone several changes and garnered thousands of comments from the public, Grant said. At a meeting in March, for example, witnesses praised the guidelines for their inclusion of digital and media literacy, but called for more representation of Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ people. Officials responded with updates, including an addition to the third-grade standards that will teach the relationship between slavery and Georgetown University, the U.S. Capitol, the White House and other D.C. institutions.

Board members expressed excitement about what students will learn under the new standards, particularly at a time when other jurisdictions are restricting what can be taught in schools about race, identity and history.

“We’re seeing states across this country deliberately go backwards,” said Eric Goulet, who represents Ward 3 on the state board. “We’re right now putting forward something that makes a statement that we want our students here in D.C. to be informed, to be critical thinkers, to be good citizens.”

