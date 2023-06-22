DeSantis sues Biden administration over college accreditation system

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, announced Thursday that the state has filed a lawsuit that seeks to block federal enforcement of higher education accrediting requirements. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Accreditation, a process that ensures colleges and universities meet certain minimal standards of quality, is not normally grist for the campaign trail. But DeSantis has staked a claim as a change agent in higher education after signing legislation in May that blocks spending on campus programs for diversity, equity and inclusion. Another recently enacted state law requires more than half of Florida’s public colleges and universities to change accreditors in the next two years.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, names U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and other federal education officials as defendants. It lists several complaints about a Georgia-based accreditor called the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, alleging that the association has sought to “curb the State’s governance of public institutions, hold hostage billions of dollars in federal funds, and evade input from the public.”

The suit alleges that the agency threatened the accreditation of Florida State University in 2021 amid talk that a state education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, could be named the university president. That year, the agency also began looking at the University of Florida after professors said they were blocked from testifying in a lawsuit against the DeSantis administration. The agency said in June 2022 that it would take no further action after visiting the university.

Accreditors play a key role in enabling colleges and universities to participate in federal financial aid programs. But the suit argues that the accrediting agencies are exercising too much independent power, in violation of the Constitution, and that the Education Department should be blocked from taking actions that enforce accreditation requirements and limit how colleges can change accreditors.

“We reject the idea that a totally unaccountable, unappointed, unelected accrediting agency can trump what the state of Florida is doing,” DeSantis said at an event in Tampa. He charged that the Biden administration has supported efforts to undermine Florida policy.

The Education Department had no immediate comment on the suit.

In March 2022, the department expressed concern over accreditation changes Florida was considering.

“Federal law and the Department’s regulations contain provisions intended to prevent institutions from changing accreditors in search of lower standards,” James Kvaal, undersecretary of education, wrote to DeSantis at the time. Steps needed to change accreditors, Kvaal wrote, “may be tedious and costly, which could lead to increased institutional burden and costs that may be passed down to students and families.”

