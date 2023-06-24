This school’s ‘Family Academy’ teaches immigrant parents their rights

Listen 9 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Solangie McPherson rushed into the library like she does every Thursday evening, hours after students at Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School headed home for the day. On this night, there were signs across the library signaling the end of another school year. Posters torn off the walls. A gold “congrats” balloon sat left over from the sixth-grade graduation ceremony earlier in the day.

She paused to greet a family near the school’s entrance.

“I am so, so proud of your mom,” McPherson said, wrapping the woman in a warm squeeze. She smiled.

McPherson had grown close with the families who filled the library every week for the Coates Family Academy, a program she designed to train parents on how to navigate the education system and advocate for their children.

A child’s at-home life has a significant impact on their performance in school. Research shows that parental engagement is closely linked to better behavior, higher academic achievement and better social skills for children. In traditional efforts to involve families, schools host PTA meetings, parent-teacher conferences and back-to-school events. But over the past decade, school districts around the country have increasingly prioritized family engagement and outreach to meet families where they are.

Involvement is common for some families in this Northern Virginia county that’s home to top politicians and one of the country’s most prestigious public high schools. But for some immigrant families, the idea of partnering with a school for a child’s education is an entirely new world.

So at Coates — a school that has students from 43 different countries of origin and 37 household languages, according to its principal — the Family Academy starts with the basics. Parents are encouraged, and often expected, to be partners in their children’s learning. They learn that they have a right to visit their children at school and that they can ask questions about what happens in the classroom. Instructors explain the importance of attendance on big test days and the value of PTAs.

Parents were expected to show up for about two hours once a week — every week — for the entire school year. McPherson knew it would be difficult to achieve. Many of the families didn’t have reliable transportation or worked late hours. Their time was precious.

But if she could make the program worth it, if she could get parents to show up every week, that would be a win.

A different approach

The idea for the academy was nearly five years old. In her role as a family liaison, McPherson found parents regularly turning to her for help on the same challenges related to their children in school. She wondered if there was a different approach to give parents the skills they needed to manage issues on their own.

McPherson thought back to her time working with the school district’s Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters program. It trained parents to be at-home teachers before their toddlers began kindergarten. She recalled seeing the progress families made in the course, which ran weekly from October to May. Could the model work for parents with children already in the school system, she wondered.

Coates Family Academy partnered with Edu-Futuro, a nonprofit that works to boost educational opportunities for immigrant youth in Northern Virginia, to put together the course. The academy included three modules. In the fall, parents began with sessions on the U.S. education system and a parent’s “rights and responsibilities.” In the winter were classes on parenting, college readiness and managing communication with teens and tweens. The final spring session featured courses to build job skills like creating a résumé and personal finance.

In late May, Brian Galindo walked to the front of the Coates library and slipped a necktie over his clothes. He sat down across from another parent and began a mock job interview. The rest of the class giggled.

Galindo, 49, was originally hesitant to come to the academy. But after a couple of classes, he was hooked: He loved seeing other parents like himself learning together each week.

At 16, Galindo moved to Virginia from El Salvador with his mother. She had always wanted him to go to college but, with a new language barrier in the United States, it seemed impossible. Now, he’s thinking about how he can get his own children to college.

“They’re not going to get away with that one,” Galindo said of his children. “Not like me.”

The family academy has made him a more engaged parent. He learned how to view his 13-year-old son’s grades online and regularly checks in on his performance. He better understands how to relate to his children. He tries to remember how he felt at their age.

“If you take the time, time for them, it means a lot,” Galindo said.

Limitations

Coates Principal Paul Basdekis walked into the cafeteria and eyed a table lined with popcorn, empanadas, rice and injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread. A tiny hand reached up for a blue-frosted cupcake. The meal was part of the approach to make the Family Academy more accessible. Parents wouldn’t have to worry about dinner or child care. Food was served weekly before parents headed to class, and volunteers entertained their children with tutoring, crafts and games.

“Hey, man!” Basdekis said to a student, reaching down for a fist bump.

When he arrived at Coates about a year and half ago, Basdekis threw his full support behind McPherson’s vision for the academy. He saw the need in the school every day. Students without resources at home brought their struggles into the classroom, and language barriers sometimes made it difficult for teachers to connect with parents.

Coates also has one of the highest rate of students who transfer to and from a school in the school district, at about 30 percent. In his short time at the school, Basdeskis said enrollment jumped from about 715 students to more than 850. More than 54 percent of students receive free and reduced lunch, but the school is not classified by the district as Title I, a federal distinction of high-poverty schools that receive additional funding.

“We’re not technically a Title I school, but we have Title I students, Title I families that need support, and we don’t have that support,” Basdekis said. The school relies on community organizations, like Edu-Futuro and an early childhood literacy program called Book Bounce, to help provide the family engagement programs.

Finding Success

Achievement gaps between students of different racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds have been a long-standing issue in education, and experts say they are directly correlated to gaps in opportunities, both in and out of the classroom. A wide range of factors like housing, community and food stability can contribute to how a student performs in school.

Those disparities were further widened when students left the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic. Studies have routinely shown that high-poverty schools suffered more from the negative impacts than of virtual learning, leaving vulnerable students even further behind. But research also shows that parental engagement can have a wide-range of positive impacts on school performance and boost scores in reading and math.

Closing performance gaps is a long-term goal of the program — and more difficult to measure.

But McPherson’s initial goal of getting parents to show up was finding success. After initially teaching courses entirely in Spanish on Thursdays, the school later added an English version of the course earlier in the week to reach more parents.

On the last night of the course, Marcelo Ribera, parent empowerment program facilitator with Edu-Futuro, asked the group of about 17 parents if they knew what a PTA was. The group cautiously nodded. He continued on about the importance of involvement with the school.

“So, what can parents do?” Ribera asked the class of parents. “Support. Watch Out. Advocate.”

A mom at the back of the class took out a cellphone and snapped a picture of the presentation slide.

Sabah Hanafy moved to Virginia from Sudan six years ago. She had said the course transformed her understanding of the education system here. She learned the importance of a GPA for her high-schooler, what a substitute teacher was and how to get children into advanced classes.

“It’s the little, small stuff, but it really helps a lot,” Hanafy said.

Natasha Warikoo, a sociologist at Tufts University who studies race in education, said the culture around education in many other countries involves little contact with and high respect for schools. Children are dropped off at the door and may only hear from a teacher will be if they are in trouble.

The Family Academy approach of bridging those cultural gaps and finding creative ways to keep families engaged for an entire year is a sign of progress to Warikoo.

“There's so many barriers, particularly for parents who are immigrants, maybe they don't feel comfortable in English. It’s not because they don't care about their children’s education, but because there are all these other things that get in the way,” Warikoo said. “The fact that they keep coming back, to me, says a lot.”

Keep coming back

On the final Thursday evening session, parents lined the wall outside the library smiling in anticipation for the ceremony to begin. “Pomp and Circumstance” blasted over the library speakers. Children, already seated in the library, waved to their parents.

Galindo was first to walk in, dressed in a blue button-down.

As McPherson stood to lead their ceremony, she felt so proud. She’d watched each family grow over the past nine months.

Now, here they were.

McPherson wrapped each mother, father or sibling in a tight squeeze when their name was called to accept their graduation certificate. Parents and volunteers stood up to share how much the course had meant to them. By the end, even the principal’s eyes welled with tears.

McPherson clapped her hands on Basdekis shoulders.

“See why we love our parents?” she said.

Then she invited them back to the school, again.

