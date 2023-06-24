Work rules for benefits programs deter low-income people from college, advocates say

Listen 8 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Sergio Bocardo-Aguilar was hungry. A first-year student at the University of California at Davis, he worked at a restaurant but still couldn't afford food. After his shifts, he would ask his friends for snacks or leftovers. Some nights he went right to sleep instead of having dinner.

Bocardo-Aguilar wondered if public assistance programs could help him. But he didn't qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. He worked two fewer hours per week than the program required — 18 instead of 20.

Because it’s hard to put in that much time on top of a full course load, “the work-hour requirement is really annoying, especially for a lot of students, like me,” he said.

That work rule was loosened for students during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic but has now been reimposed; at least one member of Congress says nearly a million students are at risk of losing SNAP benefits as a result.

Meanwhile, under the deal to avert a default on the national debt, more work requirements are being added to SNAP and other benefits programs. This will reduce the cost of SNAP by an estimated $6.5 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office (though it says new exceptions will more than cancel out those savings); tightening work rules in another program used by low-income college students, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, will save $5 million 2023 and 2023, the CBO says.

Advocates contend that, whatever the savings, these types of restrictions were already deterring Americans from going to college and getting higher-wage jobs, even before they were made tougher.

Federal benefits programs are largely designed to exclude college students. Even if they meet SNAP’s income requirements — less than $1,473 per month for a single person — college students don’t qualify for benefits unless they work 20 hours on top of going to classes or meet other conditions such as caring for a dependent child under age 6.

Not only does this leave students hungry, say experts and advocates, it discourages SNAP recipients who are not already in college from enrolling.

Changing SNAP rules to encourage education, rather than just employment, could help more people improve their circumstances, critics of work requirements say. College graduates with associate degrees earn on average 25 percent more over their lifetimes than people with only a high school diploma, and bachelor’s degree recipients generally make 75 percent more, according to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce.

“If these individuals are able to get these credentials, these bachelor’s degrees and other vocational credentials, they could get off these public benefits and be able to get to a family-sustaining wage,” said David Croom, associate director for postsecondary success for parents at the Aspen Institute.

SNAP isn’t the only program that advocates say discourages education in favor of work.

Take TANF: States have leeway over how they implement the program, but a certain percentage of TANF recipients in each state need to be working to meet federal rules. That means coordinators avoid directing too many recipients into education, said Bryce McKibben, senior director of policy and advocacy at the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University.

Parker Gilkesson previously worked with people in North Carolina to determine their eligibility for programs such as TANF. In some of the state’s counties, leaving a job or reducing hours to attend college is specifically singled out as a reason TANF recipients could lose their benefits.

In her experience, more work rules will “just force people to push education to the side and go on and get a lower-wage job and perpetuate a cycle,” said Gilkesson, now a senior policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy.

For current students, the work requirements can make it more difficult to graduate. Students who work while in college are 20 percent less likely to finish their degrees than classmates who don’t, according to new research.

“It does take away from their academic studies,” said Brandi Simonaro, who co-directs SNAP outreach for public colleges as a project director at the Center for Healthy Communities at California State University’s Chico campus.

When she was a student, Simonaro was on CalFresh, the state’s SNAP program. Working at least 20 hours, as required to continue getting benefits, “really affected my ability to be present on campus,” she said. “Going to office hours was a struggle.”

Sometimes it’s not the rules but the bureaucratic hoops they have to jump through that discourage people from applying for government benefits that could help them go to college.

“Most people are just going to see the list of rules and be like, ‘Forget it. I just don’t have time to deal with that bureaucracy,’ ” said McKibben.

Ivan Roberts, a student at Bowie State University in Maryland, has applied for SNAP three times but has never heard back, he said. In the meantime, he has had to choose between paying to resolve holds on his student tuition account or buying food. That has gotten in the way of his studies, Roberts said.

“If I had the money to take care of school and the money to sustain myself just to meet my individual needs, a lot of the problems I did have with school would have never arose,” he said.

During the peak of the pandemic, students were able to receive assistance if they were approved for work-study or if their parents were not expected to contribute financially to their educations. But with the public health emergency declared over, those exceptions ended on June 10.

Politicians typically don’t want to be seen extending benefits to students who appear poor but are being supported by their families, advocates say.

“The student rules were put in in the ’70s over concerns that upper- and middle-income kids, who looked temporarily poor because they were in college but were actually being financially supported by their parents, would be able to access SNAP,” said Welton. “Some of those concerns are, I feel like, not only a red herring but also fairly unfounded in terms of what the data tell us.”

More than half of all college students are considered independent, according to an analysis by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Nearly 30 percent of those at four-year colleges experienced food insecurity during the pandemic, the Hope Center reports.

“Today’s students are not the traditional students of years past,” said Satra Taylor, who directs higher education and workforce policy and advocacy at Young Invincibles, an organization focused on young people. “They’re independent, they’re student parents, they’re undocumented.”

Amelia Federico, a student at Metropolitan State University of Denver, has been receiving SNAP benefits since March. Federico works but said they don’t know if they’ll be able to continue receiving SNAP once requirements for students are reimposed.

“It would leave a big question in my mind of, ‘How am I going to get food?’ ” Federico said.

Some policymakers are working on expanding eligibility. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) reintroduced a bill last month that would remove SNAP’s work requirement for students. The bill, called the EATS Act, for Enhance Access to SNAP, faces an uphill battle in Congress.

Several states have chosen to try to help benefits recipients get as much education as they can while staying within federal guidelines. In Kentucky, for instance, a program called Ready to Work recruits TANF beneficiaries to enroll in the state’s technical and community colleges. The program puts students into campus work-study jobs to meet the requirements under the law.

“The state of Kentucky made the decision up front to encourage their TANF clients to take advantage of education and training as a pathway out of poverty,” said Shauna King-Simms, director of the program.

Retention rates for Ready to Work students are equal to or better than those of other students, King-Simms said, even though TANF clients are parents with very low incomes. A two-person Kentucky family needs to make less than $1,021 per month to get TANF.

Federico, too, thinks education can be a path to economic stability. But when the choice is between going to classes or the food bank, doubt begins to creep in.

“There have been times where I’m like, ‘Is this worth it?’ ”

This story about food stamps for students was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechinger higher education newsletter.

