Fairfax school board increases member salaries, approves equity plan

Starting next year, Fairfax County School Board members will earn about 50 percent more after the board approved salary increases Monday night. The board voted 9 to 1, with two members abstaining, to increase regular board members’ salaries from $32,000 to $48,000. The school board chair’s salary will rise from $34,000 to $50,000.

In a meeting that stretched late into the night, the school board also unanimously approved an “Educational Equity” framework that establishes guiding principles and beliefs for school policies.

The increase for school board members is the first since 2015, and it follows by just months the County Board of Supervisors’ raising supervisor salaries to more $120,000, drawing sharp criticism from residents and county employees.

“When we have a salary for $32,000 a year and say that this is a part-time job, it sends a message that is not accurate,” said school board member Laura Jane Cohen (Springfield District). “The expectation from our constituents is that we will be available at all times.”

Under Virginia law, any school board salary change must be approved by the school board by July 1 in an election year and will affect only members who take office in the following year. All 12 school board seats are up for election in November, but only four incumbents are seeking reelection.

The first pay increase proposed Monday night would have lifted a regular board member’s salary to $60,404 to match the county’s starting salary for a new teacher with a master’s degree. Board members said in the meeting that $48,000 better matched the salaries of paid school boards of similar size around the country. Fairfax County has Virginia’s largest school district, with more than 180,000 students and 10,000 employees.

The deputy executive director of the National School Boards Association, Verjeana McCotter-Jacobs, said in an interview that a majority of school board seats around the country are volunteer positions that often are paid little, if anything. Increasing the salaries of school board members, she said, recognizes the time-consuming work they do.

“More often than not, people don’t really know the extent of the work required to be a school board member,” McCotter-Jacobs said. “I think states across the country and local governments across the country are coming to realize that the work is so heavy.”

She said higher pay also could open the opportunity for serving on school boards to more people from a wider range of backgrounds.

“To the extent that you want to ensure that people can serve who bring a voice from various perspectives in the community, I would say from that regard, that’s probably more appealing,” she said.

According to a summary of the Fairfax County proposal, the school board has raised member salaries only three times in 35 years. A raise was last approved in 2015, moving board member compensation from $20,000 to the current $32,000. The funds for the raises will not affect other allocations in the school board’s recently adopted $3.5 billion budget.

During the meeting, the school board approved a long-awaited “Educational Equity” policy that “clarifies the expectation of Fairfax County Public Schools to ensure access to services, spaces, opportunities, and the diverse array of accommodations to meet the needs of the entire FCPS community.”

The policy defines terms including bias, diversity, equity, cultural responsiveness and inclusion, and it outlines priorities such as distributing funds on the basis of student need, recruiting a diverse staff and ensuring that all students have access to high-quality facilities.

Late in the night, school board members celebrated the passage of the policy as an exciting next step toward bridging gaps and creating opportunities for students. Members also addressed criticism from parents and community members who expressed worry that an emphasis on equity would limit resources and cause a lowering of standards.

“We’re already hearing concerns from many parents about how equitable practices will be implemented,” said a parent identified during public comment as Helen Miller. “Does equity mean restricting or reducing programming and activities at some schools?”

The equity policy is an approach to education that addresses disproportionate outcomes by acknowledging that individual students enter a school system at different levels. The term “equity” also has become politically polarizing in Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) rejected equity frameworks in statewide education policy as some of his first actions in office.

“I don’t know how it’s gotten to where it’s gotten; it just means that every student has the opportunity to succeed and has what they need to succeed,” school board Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer said at the meeting. “I think that’s something we can all wrap our heads around and agree with. It means removing barriers to student success. I don’t know how that’s something that’s a bad thing.”

The new policy includes creating an outlet to report incidents of discrimination. It requires annual reports on the progress made on each outlined priority and asks staffers to examine data to “understand and demonstrate the state of inequities” in the school system.

Some speakers praised the equity policy during public comment as a strong next step and an expansion of “One Fairfax,” the social- and racial-equity policy jointly adopted in 2017 by the school board and the county’s board of supervisors. During public comment, one speaker shared her experience as a Hispanic student enrolled in Fairfax schools.

“Growing up as a racial minority, I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges and barriers that hinder our educational journey,” she said. “By implementing the equity policy, we can ensure that no student, regardless of their race or background, will experience what I went through.”

