What to know about the Supreme Court rulings on college admissions

The court issued opinions on affirmative action at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard University

June 29, 2023 at 2:21 p.m. EDT
People rally in support of affirmative action outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 31, as the justices heard arguments on race-conscious college admissions policies.
The new Supreme Court ruling rejecting how prominent colleges use race in admissions will jolt recruiting and enrollment practices around the country. College and university officials were combing through the opinions and cautioned that it might take days or weeks to analyze what the court majority said and develop a response.

Still, it seems clear that a seismic shift is underway after a series of landmark rulings since 1978 that had allowed colleges to consider race in the interest of assembling a diverse student body. Now, the court is ordering competitive schools to revise how they choose an entering class. That could have significant effects on the demographics of colleges that are in high demand nationally and globally.

