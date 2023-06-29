Supreme Court live updates Possible rulings on student loans, affirmative action

With the end of its term looming, the Supreme Court could announce momentous opinions Thursday affecting President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and decades of precedent allowing race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions. The high court weighed whether Biden has authority to forgive more than $400 million in federal student loan debt — a policy projected to benefit more than 40 million Americans. Separately, it is expected to rule soon on whether colleges and universities may consider an applicant’s race in making admission decisions. A plaintiff had challenged race-conscious programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Here’s what to know
- Among the other opinions still to come: one in a case testing whether the First Amendment protects business owners who don’t want to make wedding websites for same-sex couples.
- The court has been dogged this term by controversies involving luxury travel and other gifts from politically connected billionaires. Senate Democrats are vowing to tighten ethics rules.
- Here’s a look at cases yet to be decided as well as key opinions that have already been issued this term.
Student loan forgiveness
The latest: After the House passed the measure, the Senate passed a resolution to repeal President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. After more than three years and eight extensions, the student loan payment pause will come to an end. To date, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is on ice after a Texas judge blocked the student debt relief plan.
Calculate your eligibility: We tackled everything you need to know about the debt relief plan. Use this calculator to see how much of your student loan debt can be forgiven.
The opponents: What is happening to student loan forgiveness? A federal appeals court temporarily halted the student debt relief program. Six Republican-led states are also suing to overturn Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. In February, conservative Supreme Court justices seemed highly skeptical of the debt relief plan.