Supreme Court live updates Possible rulings on student loans, affirmative action

With the end of its term looming, the Supreme Court could announce momentous opinions Thursday affecting President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and decades of precedent allowing race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions. The high court weighed whether Biden has authority to forgive more than $400 million in federal student loan debt — a policy projected to benefit more than 40 million Americans. Separately, it is expected to rule soon on whether colleges and universities may consider an applicant’s race in making admission decisions. A plaintiff had challenged race-conscious programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.