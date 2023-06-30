Biden wants to help keep colleges diverse. Can he?

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, President Biden spoke forcefully about the need for racial diversity on college campuses and vowed to continue to fight for progress on civil rights and educational opportunity for all Americans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We cannot let this decision be the last word,” he said. “Discrimination still exists in America,” Biden said, repeating the phrase three times to emphasize his point. “Today’s decision does not change that.”

Some university leaders said they appreciated the president’s statements. They also acknowledged the limits of what the federal government can do.

Instead of race, Biden urged colleges to adopt a new standard that takes into account the adversity a student has overcome. That could include factors such as income, hometown, education and experiences of hardship or discrimination, according to White House officials.

At too many schools, Biden said, the only people who benefit from the system are the wealthy and the well-connected. The odds have been stacked against working people, he said, for much too long.

Biden said the Education Department will analyze what helps colleges to “help build a more inclusive and diverse student body and what practices hold that back.” He said practices such as legacy preferences, in which an applicant can get an admissions advantage at some colleges if a parent attended the school, “expand privilege instead of opportunity.”

White House officials shared other efforts underway: The Justice Department and Education Department intend to provide guidance to colleges and universities this summer — within 45 days — on how the ruling will affect their admission processes. By September, the Education Department will issue a report on admissions practices that will help promote diversity, including outreach and recruitment programs, strategies to keep students in school and graduating on time, as well as financial and other support. And the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics can provide more transparent data about college admissions and enrollment to help administrators, state officials and others identify barriers and provide support to underserved communities.

“The federal government always has somewhat limited tools in the face of a difficult judicial decision,” said Jessie Brown, senior vice president and chief of staff at the American Council on Education, who previously worked in the Education Department. Federal officials wouldn’t want to offer guidance that seemed at odds with the court’s ruling, she said.

But she said using the bully pulpit to make colleges aware that they can pursue diversity, even if they lost one of the tools to achieve it, is helpful. So is providing guidance on what schools can and can’t do legally. The Education Department could offer sample language, she said, to help college officials think through ways to achieve diversity that don’t involve the explicit use of race in admissions.

David Hawkins, chief education and policy officer for the National Association for College Admission Counseling, said that there are vast differences in students’ schools and situations, and in the wake of the ruling, colleges will need to be more aware of that context when considering applicants.

“The federal government has a great deal of resources at its disposal,” Hawkins said, including a lot of data about K-12 schools, income, employment, “all sorts of contextual data” that college could use to pick candidates for admission.

The federal government also has the power to make all that data easier to navigate, he said. “That’s a very nuts-and-bolts kind of thing that they could do.”

Funding, advocacy and support for college counseling programs would be helpful, Hawkins said. So would legal guidance on what colleges can and can’t do to further racial diversity on campus.

John Yoo, a conservative scholar who said he believes the ruling is correct, was dismissive of Biden’s proposals. If the president really wanted to improve educational outcomes, said Yoo, a law professor at the University of California at Berkeley, the federal government could fund real change instead of fighting over seats at elite universities.

“Rather than canceling the student debt for everybody,” he said, “why not give every poor kid in the country a scholarship to college?”

