Ex-Montgomery schools transportation director pleads guilty to misconduct

Montgomery County Public Schools' former transportation director pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in office Friday related to hundreds of thousands of dollars in misspent funds during his time leading the department.

The misdemeanor charge for Todd Watkins was reached through a plea agreement. He faces no other charges. A proffer letter by the Montgomery County State's Attorneys Office detailing evidence leading to the charge says Watkins did not properly account for money relating to the purchasing of school buses and to ensure the correct use of purchasing cards by employees. It also says Watkins broke school system policy by maintaining an "off-the-books" account with American Truck & Bus, a contractor that provided buses to the school system.

“This nonfeasance resulted in another individual being able to steal over $320,000 of MCPS funds,” said Bryan Roslund, an assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County, according to a recording of the circuit court hearing.

Watkins’s attorney, Terrence McGann, declined to comment on the specifics of the case, citing a sentencing hearing in September. Watkins was placed on leave by the school system in 2021 and later resigned. Local and state investigations were launched into the misspending, and they found that the department regularly violated purchasing policies.

Watkins was responsible for ensuring employees in the transportation department were trained in the school system’s financial policies. Eleven employees in his department were given purchasing cards — a credit card with the employee’s name that bills to the school system for work-related purchases. Watkins was required to approve transactions of employees who had those cards, according to the proffer.

Most employees had a limit of $500 on their purchasing card, and county regulations prohibit employees from purchasing meals, travel or other forms of entertainment. The school system also bans employees from purchasing furniture or equipment, since the school system has contracts with specific vendors for those needs, according to the proffer.

Watkins violated all of those policies while approving employee purchases, particularly with transactions from the department’s former assistant director, Charles Ewald, according to the proffer.

Ewald pleaded guilty to a theft scheme that exceeded $100,000 and misconduct in office in May. Roughly 80 percent of Ewald’s purchases exceeded the $500 limit on his purchasing card.

State’s Attorney information showed that Watkins arranged with Steve Leonard, the president of American Truck & Bus, to keep late fees and change fee reimbursements rather than returning that money to the school system.

The contract between the bus company and the school system delineated delivery dates and a structure for late charges if deliveries were not met. Through the contract, late charges could be handled two ways: Either the school system could deduct the charges from the money due to the company, or the school system could request a certified check payable to the school board.

Watkins arranged an “off-the-books” system with the bus company, and the vendor kept a record of money owed to the school system. The company deducted those owed amounts from its payments from the school system; Watkins received about $13,000 from those payments. The former director provided documentation of those payments and is not charged with theft.

But beginning in 2016, Ewald requested the company to disburse money from the “off-the-books” system to him and other employees. About $369,000 in payments was made to employees through the “off-the-books” system, and about $353,000 of those payments went to Ewald.

Watkins’s failure to monitor how funds were used through the “off-the-books” system caused “Ewald to personally enrich himself by stealing money belonging to MCPS,” according to court documents. Records also note that Watkins said in a statement to investigators that the “off-the-books” system was not an approved procedure and “suggested it was easier to seek forgiveness than ask permission.”

Montgomery County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously said the school system’s auditing group initially identified potential problems in the transportation department. A school system spokesperson previously said it has recovered more than $800,000.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.

