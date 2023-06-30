Live updates Supreme Court expected to rule on student loan forgiveness case

With its term coming to a close, the Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday morning on whether President Biden exceeded his authority in unveiling a plan to forgive more than $400 billion in federal student loan debt, a policy that stands to benefit more than 40 million Americans. The controversial debt-relief plan drew legal challenges shortly after it was unveiled last August, and it has been put on hold since November after rulings in two cases. The plan would eliminate up to $20,000 of federal student debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples.