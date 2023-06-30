Live updates Supreme Court expected to rule on student loan forgiveness case

With its term coming to a close, the Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday morning on whether President Biden exceeded his authority in unveiling a plan to forgive more than $400 billion in federal student loan debt, a policy that stands to benefit more than 40 million Americans. The controversial debt-relief plan drew legal challenges shortly after it was unveiled last August, and it has been put on hold since November after rulings in two cases. The plan would eliminate up to $20,000 of federal student debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples.
Here’s what to know
- The court is also expected to issue a ruling Friday on the case of an evangelical Christian graphic artist from Colorado who does not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.
- On Thursday, the court restricted consideration of race in college admissions, effectively overturning decades of court precedent. A plaintiff had challenged race-conscious programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- In another case, the court strengthened protections for religious rights in the workplace, siding in part with a Sabbath-observant mail carrier who quit the U.S. Postal Service after he was forced to deliver packages on Sundays.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The court is also expected to issue a ruling Friday on the case of an evangelical Christian graphic artist from Colorado who does not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.
On Thursday, the court restricted consideration of race in college admissions, effectively overturning decades of court precedent. A plaintiff had challenged race-conscious programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
In another case, the court strengthened protections for religious rights in the workplace, siding in part with a Sabbath-observant mail carrier who quit the U.S. Postal Service after he was forced to deliver packages on Sundays.
1/3
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The court is also expected to issue a ruling Friday on the case of an evangelical Christian graphic artist from Colorado who does not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.
On Thursday, the court restricted consideration of race in college admissions, effectively overturning decades of court precedent. A plaintiff had challenged race-conscious programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
In another case, the court strengthened protections for religious rights in the workplace, siding in part with a Sabbath-observant mail carrier who quit the U.S. Postal Service after he was forced to deliver packages on Sundays.
1/3
Live contributors
11 min ago
11 min ago
32 min ago
32 min ago
36 min ago
36 min ago
44 min ago
44 min ago