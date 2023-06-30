Higher Education

What to know about the Supreme Court decision on Biden’s debt relief plan

By
June 30, 2023 at 2:51 p.m. EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)
5 min

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned President Biden’s far-reaching plan to forgive student loan debt, a ruling that deals a blow to more than 40 million Americans who were set to benefit from the nearly half-trillion-dollar program.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Biden announced plans last August to eliminate up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples. The administration said the plan would clear the balances of 20 million borrowers.

But a series of lawsuits challenged the legality of the program and brought it to a halt, leading the administration to petition the Supreme Court to intervene. After hearing oral arguments in February, the court ruled this week that the education secretary doesn’t have the authority to enact sweeping debt reduction without congressional approval. Here are some things to know.

Tracking the major Supreme Court decisions of this term

Student loan forgiveness

What’s next for student loan debt relief? In the latest blow, the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Read the full text of the student loan relief decision, and follow our live updates on the student loan forgiveness ruling.

When do repayments resume? After more than three years, the student loan payment pause will end, and payments will resume in October. Here’s what to focus on as student loan payments resume.

How did we get here? The controversial debt-relief plan drew legal challenges shortly after it was unveiled last August, and it has been put on hold since November after rulings in two cases. The House and Senate passed a GOP-lead effort to strike down student loan forgiveness, but Biden vetoed the measure in June.

Loading...
Loading...