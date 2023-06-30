What to know about the Supreme Court decision on Biden’s debt relief plan

Student loan forgiveness

What’s next for student loan debt relief? In the latest blow, the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Read the full text of the student loan relief decision, and follow our live updates on the student loan forgiveness ruling.

When do repayments resume? After more than three years, the student loan payment pause will end, and payments will resume in October. Here’s what to focus on as student loan payments resume.

How did we get here? The controversial debt-relief plan drew legal challenges shortly after it was unveiled last August, and it has been put on hold since November after rulings in two cases. The House and Senate passed a GOP-lead effort to strike down student loan forgiveness, but Biden vetoed the measure in June.