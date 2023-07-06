Man with guns near Obama home entered a Montgomery school for Jan. 6-related film

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montgomery County Public Schools officials say they are investigating the use of school facilities after a man who was arrested with guns near former president Barack Obama’s house in Washington was found to have entered a school with a group that booked the elementary campus to show a Jan. 6-related film.

Taylor Taranto, 37, live-streamed himself and several others entering a gymnasium and displaying the film at Piney Branch Elementary School in Takoma Park, just north of Washington, on June 18, according to U.S. prosecutors. Prosecutors said that Taranto said he chose the elementary school because it was close to the home of U.S. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.). Raskin has been a leading congressional critic of Donald Trump.

Piney Branch Elementary School Principal Christine Oberdorf wrote to families Thursday explaining that a group that advocates for participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection, called Make America Safe Again or MASA, requested to use the school’s cafeteria from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. to show a film that day. Taranto was not a part of the permit request.

People can request to use Montgomery County public facilities — which includes schools — through the county’s Office of Community Use of Public Facilities. Oberdorf wrote MASA’s request complied with “established protocols and procedures for community use through that office.” The showing took place on a Sunday, according to U.S. prosecutors.

“I understand that such news can be distressing, and I want to assure you that we are taking this matter seriously and prioritizing the safety and security of our students and staff,” Oberdorf wrote.

The school system is working with law enforcement and the public facilities office “to fully understand all the facts,” according to Oberdorf’s letter. The Takoma Park Police Department said in a news release Thursday that it did not receive or respond to any calls related to a burglary, trespass or suspicious situation at Piney Branch. It added that there is no active threat to the Takoma Park community, and if it determines a crime occurred, charges will be filed.

Shawna Bader-Blau, whose daughter completed fifth grade at Piney Branch last month, found out about the June 18 incident through a news broadcast. She said that in the future there should be “further due diligence” in vetting some of the applications for school use because Montgomery County’s liberal political leanings can make it a target. She said that elementary-aged students, school staff and other community members are frequently around the campus — even on weekends — for summer camps, work and to use the pool attached to the school.

“I don’t think the schools are really prepared for this political era,” Bader-Blau, 49, said. “It’s commendable that the school district would open their doors to any application for a permit to use facilities after hours, but it’s really kind of an antiquated notion … to assume that every request should be treated at face value.”

Prosecutors said Taranto recently recorded himself making threatening statements regarding Raskin, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and a federal facility housing a nuclear research reactor in suburban Maryland.

This story will be updated.

Spencer S. Hsu contributed to this report.

