UNC expands financial aid after affirmative action loss at Supreme Court

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Friday it will provide free tuition for more low- and middle-income families, an announcement that comes more than a week after the Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action in the admissions process at the state flagship school. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight UNC-Chapel Hill was one of two universities defending race-conscious admissions before the high court. The other was Harvard University. The court ruled that the processes at the two schools violated equal protection guarantees under the Constitution — a landmark decision that will affect colleges and universities across the country.

“We will follow the Supreme Court’s decision in all respects,” Kevin M. Guskiewicz, chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill, said in a statement Friday. “That means race will not be a factor in admissions decisions at the University. It also means we will comply with the Court’s ruling that an applicant’s lived racial experience cannot be credited as ‘race for race’s sake,’ but instead under some circumstances may illuminate an individual’s character and contributions.”

At the same time, Guskiewicz pledged that the university will provide free tuition and cover required fees for incoming undergraduates from the state whose families make less than $80,000 a year. The pledge would take effect for new students in fall 2024.

The court’s ruling did not impose any restrictions on race-neutral financial aid.

UNC-Chapel Hill already provides major financial aid for low-income families through a program called the Carolina Covenant. Nearly 700 students a year are named Covenant Scholars. The new initiative will broaden that effort.

“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Guskiewicz said. Exactly how many students would qualify was not immediately clear.

Guskiewicz said the university also plans to expand recruiting efforts in the state “to spread awareness of our affordability.”

The university has about 31,000 students. Most of its roughly 20,000 undergraduates are from North Carolina. In-state tuition and fees total about $9,000 for the coming school year. That doesn’t count housing, meals and other expenses, and doesn’t include financial aid.

Boosting aid for students in need sometimes helps promote racial diversity. But the effects can be mixed. Many financial aid recipients are White.

The Supreme Court ruling spelled out some circumstances in which race could play a role if applicants write about it in admissions essays. The justices in the majority decision noted that lived experiences with race that show courage, determination or leadership were legitimate subjects for admissions officers to review. But the ruling warned against any efforts to “simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today.”

UNC-Chapel Hill officials fear that ending direct consideration of race in admissions will significantly reduce the number of Black and Latino students who enroll at the highly selective public university. But they are seeking other ways, within the constraints of the law, to maintain diversity.

