The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to outlaw using race in college admissions is part of a very old battle over whether ethnic balance is good for colleges. Some say yes. Some say no. And some, like me, say it is an unhelpful argument. It ignores what American families really want to know: How can they find the best educations for their children? The vast majority of families don’t care about getting into the Ivy League.

The current battle is in part based on the false assumption that the most selective schools provide the best results. Mellon Foundation researcher Stacy Berg Dale and Princeton economist Alan B. Krueger studied 14,239 students who entered college in 1976 and found little long-term benefit, as measured by income 20 years after graduation, from attending colleges that rejected the vast majority of their applicants.

The debate over college admissions tells us almost nothing about which schools are best at teaching their students and making them ready for whatever they want to do with their lives.

Many positive trends are ignored in the current arguments. Little is said about high schools and colleges that have deepened the educations of low-income students. In high schools, access to elite-level classes is broadening. In colleges, students have a wider choice as state universities and community colleges improve offerings to match 21st-century career paths.

The biggest change in the depth of education I have seen in the past 25 years is that public high schools in our most affluent neighborhoods no longer have the highest percentage of children taking college-level courses and exams. Replacing them at the top of my Challenge Index list, where I rank schools by level of Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate participation, are ambitious public charter schools that often serve mostly low-income families.

In many parts of the country, parents are paying more attention to what local educators and states are doing to make high school instruction more challenging. The No. 1 high school on my 2023 Challenge Index list is the Signature charter in Evansville, Ind. Its founding teachers had a terrible fight with their school district in 2003 when they tried to establish a charter that emphasized difficult academic work. The district superintendent sent in technicians to retrieve equipment and cut phone and internet lines in their building, an old movie theater. But Signature won the right to exist, in large part because it got so much support from parents.

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia has received much attention because of a U.S. Supreme Court challenge by parents who want to overturn the school’s efforts to admit more Black, Hispanic and low-income students. The school may lose that fight, given what the high court has just said about college admissions systems. But in much of the country, restricting magnet high schools to students with the highest grades and test scores is going out of fashion.

Suncoast High School, a magnet in Riviera Beach, Fla., has one of the highest AP and IB participation rates in the nation, and 40 percent of its students come from low-income families. Forty-six percent of its admitted students are Black or Hispanic.

Another major change in American high schools has been the decline of rules limiting the number of students allowed to take AP and IB courses. When our family lived in Scarsdale, N.Y., in the early 1990s, the nationally famous local high school kept many ambitious students out of AP courses if they lacked teacher approval or did not have top grades. Such rules began to disappear in other American schools in the late 1990s. Fairfax County, Va., with some high schools as affluent as Scarsdale’s, opened AP and IB courses to anyone who wanted to take them. Its school board thought all students deserved a challenge if they wanted it.

The College Board’s annual survey of high schools indicates about 59 percent now have open enrollment in AP. Scarsdale has switched from AP to its own system of advanced courses but has resisted the national trend by continuing to bar students thought unready for a challenge. That seems shortsighted to me, based on my reporting in schools that fill their AP and IB classes with low-income kids. Many students in such schools have told me the hard work helped prepare them for college, even if they didn’t always pass the three- to five-hour exams.

We parents need to re-examine our thinking about which schools are best. Those with few impoverished students often look better to us than those with many such students. Yet charter systems full of low-income kids, such as Texas-based IDEA, Uncommon in the Northeast and KIPP in 21 states and Washington, D.C., have become so well-known for their demanding teaching that ambitious parents push to enroll their kids — and love the results.

My wife and I, when we had school-age children, were among those parents with ill-considered biases. We had a son in second grade in a Pasadena, Calif., public school. He got a homework assignment with two words misspelled by the teacher.

My well-educated wife, a public school student herself until she went to college, was outraged. She said it was time to put him in a private school. Although I, too, had attended public school until college and had a mother who taught in public schools, I didn’t object. Our son never returned to public education.

That would have been the end of the story, except that boy grew up to be a gregarious journalist. He kept in touch with his old second-grade teacher, who he thought had been doing a good job when he was in her class. Eventually he informed us that whatever her spelling difficulties, that teacher had over the years established such a strong reputation for excellence that she had been named principal of that same school.

My wife and I may have made the wrong decision. Moments like that can have great consequences. It might have been better if we had tried harder to find out what was actually happening in local schools.

Looking for places that challenge everyone may be one way to go. If you want to know the names of some high schools like that, read about them at jaymathewschallengeindex.com.

Jay Mathews can be reached at mathewsjay67@gmail.com.

