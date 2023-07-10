From local ‘celebrity’ to ‘fall guy,’ the Loudoun schools spokesman is back

Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Everyone wants to know what’s next for Wayde Byard. Would the longtime spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools really return to his job after being indicted on a perjury charge and placed on administrative leave? With Byard’s acquittal secured late last month, would the embattled school district in this Northern Virginia county welcome him back?

Byard became a central character in one of Loudoun County’s most high-profile controversies after the state attorney general empaneled a special grand jury to investigate the school district’s handling of two sexual assaults that were committed in 2021. In December, the grand jury indicted Byard and alleged that he had lied about when he first found out about the assaults. A jury found him not guilty.

In many ways, Loudoun County Public Schools is emblematic of the hostility and distrust shown toward public schools stemming from deep political and social divisions that widened with the start of the pandemic. The district’s contentious board meetings and disputes with parents over covid protocols and race and gender issues were regularly picked up by national media outlets and conservative advocates and politicians fueling the education culture wars.

Advertisement

Loudoun schools have experienced a period marked by tension, including death threats to school board members and the arrest of parents. Inside the classroom, the district faces challenges comparable to many others: rising violence, student mental health problems, staffing shortages, learning loss.

The climate is tense, but the school district in this wealthy, diversifying county of just under half a million says it’s working to rebuild the trust with parents, students and employees that was lost to the constant turmoil. Does Byard fit into that rebuilding plan?

He says Loudoun is not about the controversies, but the school system he had grown to love — and the community that had grown to love him — over the past 23 years. He showed up to graduations and senior nights with a camera around his neck to document the victories and read books at elementary schools.

Advertisement

Before he was indicted, Byard was already a celebrity in Loudoun, made famous by his prerecorded phone messages sent out when school was canceled on snow days. He won the affection of parents and children who hoped to hear his deep, monotone voice on the other end of the line in the winter months. Parents started Facebook fan pages, and students made Instagram meme accounts. Community organizations auctioned off lunch with Byard. Music teachers performed parodies.

The fame was all a bit embarrassing to Byard, the 65-year-old whose face is framed by a thick mustache. The adulation felt suspiciously undeserved, he said. He worried it came with a price.

At Byard’s three-day jury trial last month, his lawyer said he paid that price. She argued the prosecutor had no evidence that Byard had lied to the grand jury, but he was still charged because, as the face of the school division, he was an easy “fall guy.”

Advertisement

Byard is not interested in speculating on the motivation behind his charge, but if he’s going to be called the “fall guy,” he prefers a term like “surrogate” or “stand-in,” he said in an interview, sitting in his Winchester home, where he’s spent a majority of the past six months awaiting trial. Those terms make it easier to see all of this — the indictment, the trial, the months away from the office — as part of his job. It was always his responsibility to represent the district.

He planned to retire at the end of this year but now knows the folly of planning things too far in the future.

A local celebrity

Byard was raised in New Jersey, moving to New York as a teenager before attending college in Missouri, first at Westminster College, then at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He spent more than 19 years at the Winchester Star, working as a crime reporter and sports editor. In 2000, he took the job as public information officer for Loudoun schools. It was a natural fit. His wife, mother, father and sister had all been educators.

Advertisement

About a decade into the job, as the internet and social media were gaining popularity, Byard’s inadvertent, cultlike following began to grow.

It started in 2011, a year after Snowmageddon, a historic storm in the Washington region that dumped more than two feet of snow and led to two weeks off school. Liz Campbell, a mother of two, thought to herself, who is this man with the deep voice who keeps calling to cancel school? She started the Friends of Wayde Byard Facebook page. More than a decade later, the page has over 17,000 followers.

“Nobody knows who he is. Nobody had ever seen a picture of him,” Campbell said. “We just kept getting calls, and it was like every day for two weeks.”

The page was always intended as friendly entertainment. She monitored comments and kept it free of political banter.

Advertisement

“It was all done in good taste and good fun, and it really snowballed, no pun intended,” Campbell said.

Schools recognized his notoriety among students and asked for his help — anything that involved his voice. He called bingo and announced recognitions at senior nights. A local nonprofit asked him to pose for photos and sign autographs at Costco.

On Dec. 11, the day before the news of Byard’s indictment, the Facebook page went dark.

Campbell thought it would be distasteful to post jokes while he was awaiting trial. Much like how Byard was preparing for retirement, Campbell had planned to shut down the page this year as her youngest graduated.

“It was my last year with the page, so I hadn’t really officially been able to sign off on it, and I wanted to do that, and I didn’t really know how to do that,” she said. “So I just let it sit.”

Advertisement

With Byard’s acquittal, Campbell’s not sure what she’s going to do with the page. Maybe she’ll delete it, send one final post or let it stay inactive forever.

In the middle of controversy

The investigation was centered on two sexual assaults that were committed by the same student at two schools in 2021. In the first case, in May of that year, a 14-year-old made plans to meet another student in the girls bathroom at Stone Bridge High School and then assaulted her.

The student was transferred to Broad Run High School for the next school year while he was awaiting trial in the first incident. Just weeks into the school year in October, the teen grabbed a girl from the hallway, pulled her into a classroom, then groped and strangled her.

Parents were outraged about the district’s handling of the incidents, particularly why the student was transferred and allowed to attend school when he had already been accused of assaulting one girl. The teen was later convicted in both assaults in Loudoun County juvenile court.

The case also became embroiled in the national and political debate over transgender student rights because the student was wearing a skirt at the time of the first assault. Opponents of allowing transgender students to use the bathroom corresponding with their identity used the sexual assault to call the policy dangerous, even though it was not enacted in the district until months after the first assault. There is also no evidence the perpetrator is transgender.

Advertisement

It was also an early frontier in the push for parental rights as the father of the first victim was arrested at a school board meeting in June 2021, when audience outbursts disrupted discussions over transgender student policies and critical race theory, an academic framework that examines how policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism.

The case escalated in October 2021 and became a flash point in Glenn Youngkin’s and Jason Miyares’s Republican campaigns as they blasted Loudoun schools and officials on their way to becoming governor and attorney general, respectively. As one of his first actions in office, Youngkin authorized an investigation, and Miyares empaneled the special grand jury that indicted Byard.

Prosecutors contended during the trial that Byard lied to the grand jury when he said he learned of the first sexual assault, at Stone Bridge, only after the second assault had occurred at Broad Run. The Stone Bridge principal testified during Byard’s trial that hours after the sexual assault occurred at his school, he phoned Byard to tell him “everything.” But on cross-examination, the principal struggled to accurately recall some of the details from that day.

Advertisement

Prosecutors acknowledged they had no documentary evidence showing that any school official had informed Byard of the first sexual assault investigation.

The grand jury also indicted Scott Ziegler, then the superintendent, alleging that he lied about the first sexual assault at a June 2021 school board meeting. He’s scheduled to stand trial this summer and denies the allegations.

Before issuing the indictments, the special grand jury released a highly critical 91-page report concluding that while there was no coordinated coverup of the assaults, Loudoun schools and public safety officials deeply mismanaged the situation. The school board fired Ziegler after the report. No other school officials were charged in connection with the case.

A new life

Byard has recently come to terms with the fact that he’s probably a workaholic. He attributes the mind-set partly to his upbringing. He remembers cutting pipes in his grandfather’s shop as young as 12 and recalls watching other families in town who worked at the Ford assembly plant live paycheck to paycheck. Missing a day of work meant losing a day’s pay.

He said he’s never taken a sick day in 43 years and accrued so much vacation time, it would be impossible to use it all before retirement.

“I don’t know why I did that,” Byard said. “There was a work ethic put into you from a very early age that unless you were dead, you’d better be working.”

So, when the school district’s lawyer rushed into Byard’s office and instructed him to shut everything down immediately, his life was upended. A colleague escorted Byard out of the building. She cried as he handed over his parking pass, badge and phone. Twenty-two years working for Loudoun County Public Schools had come to an abrupt end. And suddenly, for the first time since the 1970s, Byard had free time on his hands.

He said his lifeline through it all was his witty and brash 4-year-old grandson, who came over three to four times a week. His grandson, with the pretend maintenance man moniker “Mike,” would show up to “do big work” around the house. Byard created imaginary plumbing issues for Mike and his plastic toolbox.

It was his grandson’s observation of an outburst when Byard was screaming “bad words” at a stranger who had parked in front of their house that made him start therapy.

“I’ve never been to therapy before, but if a 4-year-old can see that I’m losing my mind. It’s time to get some help,” Byard said.

And every day — usually around dusk or dawn — Byard would walk just under a mile from his house to a centuries-old church, he said. He walked past his neighbors’ homes, where he knew all the horses, donkeys and dogs by name.

Then he would sit at a picnic table and meditate. Sometimes he looks for Tater Tot the rabbit or Terry the turtle, or any of the other creatures his grandson had named on trips up to the church.

Then he gets up and walks back home.

An acquittal and a return

The jury took only about two hours to deliver a verdict. Byard sat in the courtroom waiting to hear his wife’s reaction. He knew Brenda Byard would cry regardless of the outcome.

His acquittal cued her tears.

After the verdict, Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, issued a statement noting that the judge allowed the case to go to a jury despite motions seeking its dismissal.

“While we are disappointed with the jury’s decision, we’re proud of our team for uncovering the truth and providing answers to concerned Virginia parents,” she said.

One of the first people to call Byard, he said, was Edgar Hatrick, Loudoun’s longtime superintendent who retired in 2014 after more than 45 years with the school system.

Hatrick hired Byard in 2000 and saw him bring his journalism background to the role. He said he didn’t hire him to be a PR person, but to document what kids, teachers and everybody else in the school system were doing. The news of his indictment came as a shock.

“I thought it was politically motivated from the get-go,” Hatrick said. “This whole event was completely different than anything I had experienced in 50 years … just never seen anything like this.”

On Thursday morning, Byard got into his car and headed out for the hour commute through the rolling hills. He said he approached a meeting with his boss with an open mind.

After 23 years, Byard didn’t want things to end on a bad note. He wanted to go out on his own terms. He was ready to get back to the job he loved. His role might look a little different this time around. The school division has changed, but so has Byard.

By mid-afternoon, he was back at his desk, catching up on emails.

Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article