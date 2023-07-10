Some Maryland 529 prepaid accounts to get 6% retroactive interest

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Treasurer Dereck E. Davis said Monday that he will retroactively apply a 6 percent earnings rate to accounts in the state's prepaid college savings trust, delivering a win to parents invested in the plan.

The decision comes more than a year after Maryland 529 suspended earnings on 31,000 prepaid tuition accounts, citing a calculation error that it said incorrectly inflated balances. Parents accused the agency of a breach of contract and reneging on an earlier promise to offer the 6 percent rate.

“Today is a day of victory,” said Brian Savoie, a prepaid account holder in Silver Spring who helped organize other parents. “I am grateful that the Treasurer … has taken clear and unequivocal action. Now that the decision has been made, swift action is required. In less than 20 days, the vast majority of tuition bills will be due.”

Davis, whose office took the helm of the Maryland 529 agency on June 1, said it will take time for the system to reflect the retroactive earnings rate. Priority will be given to account holders with children attending college in the fall. In the meantime, the treasurer has asked Maryland schools to be patient if there is a delay in processing payments. A letter asking as much will also be available for parents to provide to out-of-state colleges.

“It is my hope that with today’s announcement, we can provide certainty and some sense of relief to account holders, their beneficiaries, and the public about the path forward,” Davis said in a statement Monday.

The Maryland Prepaid College Trust, unlike the state’s traditional 529 plan, let families lock in future tuition payments by purchasing semester credits when they opened an account. For years, the agency invested the money it received from families but distributed earnings from the prepaid plan inequitably, according to a 2019 state audit.

In June 2021, the Maryland 529 board told families that it would begin applying earnings the same way for rollovers, refunds and minimum benefits to address the disparity. The board said that because of excess funds in the trust, account holders would earn 6 percent on balances held before Oct. 31, 2021.

While agency staff told account holders the earnings rate would be applied from the beginning of their contributions, board members said that was never their intent.

In a memo on his decision, Davis noted what he called “differing interpretations” of the contract changes. Not only did staff and some board members say the 6 percent rate should be applied retroactively, but Maryland 529’s former actuarial firm, Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co., issued reports applying the rate as such, according to the memo.

Lisa Getter Peterson, an account holder who has helped organize parents on the issue, said the memo begs for further investigation into the board’s actions — in particular, its insistence that the rate was never meant to be retroactive.

“I’m very grateful to the Treasurer, but reading his memo carefully does raise questions about how and why this board was able to do what it did,” she said.

The state treasurer said Monday that 529 prepaid account holders who made contributions before Nov. 1, 2021, will have the 6 percent earnings rate compounded monthly and applied retroactively to the date of contribution. For contributions posted on or after that date, the annual earnings rate will be equal to the 10-year Treasury note, compounded monthly.

In both cases, the rate will be effective until the benefits are withdrawn, the contract is terminated or the treasurer sets the earnings rate to zero. That last action will happen no later than July 1, 2024, when contributions to prepaid accounts will cease accruing earnings.

The treasurer’s office said it will not know the total cost of its earning policy until the accounts are updated, but the money will come from the assets in the trust. Families will not need to file a claim to receive the retroactive earnings, which will simply appear in their accounts.

Parents who tapped their retirement accounts or encountered installment plan fees to cover tuition amid the earnings fiasco may still need to file a claim to recoup those expenses. However, the treasurer has yet to determine the criteria for the claims process, according to his office.

The dispute over the earnings rate led Maryland lawmakers to hold hearings on the 529 college savings plan earlier this year. In April, Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed legislation to transfer control of Maryland 529 to the treasurer. The legislation directed Davis to decide the rate of return on prepaid accounts and resolve claims brought against the trust by account holders. It also abolished Maryland 529’s 12-member board of directors and ceased new enrollment in the prepaid trust.

