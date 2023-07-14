A big hire imploded at Texas A&M. Conservatives are cheering.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For Texas A&M University, Kathleen McElroy must have looked like a perfect fit. A tenured professor of journalism at the University of Texas at Austin, who had previously been an editor at the New York Times, McElroy has a doctorate in journalism and a roster of peer-reviewed publications to her credit. And she’s an Aggie to boot.

But after the university announced in June that it would hire McElroy to revive its journalism program as its new director, a conservative news outlet offered a different portrait of McElroy — that of a hard line proponent of the kinds of diversity programs that a new Texas law seeks to eradicate from higher education.

The controversy over McElroy’s appointment spilled into public view earlier this week, when the Texas Tribune reported that the university had significantly downgraded its job offer to McElroy, so much so that the professor no longer wanted the position. What began as an offer of a tenured faculty job had been reduced to an untenured, one-year role as a professor of practice. More troubling to faculty at Texas A&M and beyond is McElroy’s assertion in interviews that an interim dean had said her race — McElroy is Black — and her history with the New York Times could invite political pushback.

The case drew noticeable parallels with a controversy two years ago at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where an effort to hire Nikole Hannah-Jones, lead author of the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, stirred partisan uproar.

McElroy referred questions to her lawyer, David T. Lopez, who told The Washington Post Thursday that there was still hope for a deal with Texas A&M. “The long term goal is to see if we can reach some agreement that is satisfactory to both sides,” said Lopez, who declined to say what McElroy might find acceptable at this point.

Lopez said he expects to discuss the matter with Texas A&M’s general counsel Friday.

The controversy at Texas A&M comes at a polarizing moment for higher education, as colleges scramble to respond to the Supreme Court striking down race-based affirmative action in admissions, and states pass laws restricting how race and history can be taught. In that context, McElroy’s case has engendered a predictably dichotomous response. Breitbart, the conservative website, hailed news of McElroy’s apparent withdrawal from the job as a “win against the woke.” Some professors have a decidedly different take. To them, McElroy’s experience signals that emboldened conservative forces have the power to derail the hiring and advancement of any candidate in higher education, just by connecting them to the business of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Commonly abbreviated by the acronym DEI, supporters say diversity, equity and inclusion programs help colleges to increase student and faculty diversity, which can apply to race and ethnicity, as well as sexual orientation, religion and socioeconomic status. But DEI has emerged as a favored political target for conservatives, who say the programs perpetuate racial divisions. In June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a law banning DEI offices from the state’s public college campuses.

In a statement this week, Texas A&M officials said that after initially offering McElroy a tenured position, “it was determined through a mutual agreement that a professor of practice position was more appropriate given her experience within the journalism industry.” Professors of practice are hired for their industry experience, such as an astronaut teaching engineering or a chief executive leading a business course.

Lopez, McElroy’s lawyer, doesn’t dispute that his client agreed to the untenured role. But he said she did so only after hearing “the regents were resistant” to awarding her tenure. She had expected the university to come back with a multiyear agreement, Lopez said, which did not happen.

Faculty are “definitely upset” at the prospect of political interference in an academic hire, said Tracy Hammond, speaker of the Faculty Senate.

“I am immensely disturbed that politics seems to have gotten involved in the promotion and tenure process,” she wrote in an email. “This never should have happened. And if these allegations are well founded, this act has caused irreparable damage to the academic reputation of Texas A&M.”

Outside Pressure

In her work as both a journalist and an academic, McElroy has focused often on issues of race. Her masters thesis examined the obituaries of civil rights leaders. She has written about diversity in newsrooms. But she is hardly a household name when it comes to the contentious debates about race that have played out in higher education and media in recent years.

According to the Texas Tribune, A&M began recruiting McElroy to the university last summer, initially as a consultant. On June 13, the university welcomed her as the journalism program’s new director during a public signing ceremony, where McElroy agreed to a tenured professorship pending the regents’ approval. Two days later, Texas Scorecard, a conservative website, reported on her appointment, labeling McElroy a “‘diversity’ advocate.”

McElroy told the Tribune that on June 19, days after the article was published, she spoke to José Luis Bermúdez, interim dean of Texas A&M’s College of Arts & Sciences, who said there were concerns about her navigating the tenure process. When she later pressed him on why there was “noise” around her appointment, she said Bermúdez told her, “‘you’re a Black woman who worked at The New York Times,” the Tribune reported.

Bermúdez declined an interview request.

Some of the pushback against McElroy came from the Rudder Association, an alumni group that, according to its website, promotes “Texas Aggie Core Values and Culture.” Matt Poling, president of the group, said in an interview Thursday that he was troubled by McElroy’s “excessive focus on race.” Poling cited public statements from McElroy that were highlighted by Texas Scorecard. He noted in particular comments McElroy had made during a 2021 interview in which she said that journalists “can’t just give people a set of facts anymore.” The quote was taken from a larger conversation in which McElroy argued that, historically “what was quote unquote objective or the way things were presented, skewed White patriarchy.”

Elevating their concerns about McElroy, the alumni group sent an email to a vice president at Texas A&M, questioning McElroy’s appointment, Poling said. (Poling declined to name the vice president or to share the email, saying he needed his board’s approval.) Some might describe the group’s advocacy as meddling or political interference. Poling calls it democracy in action.

“I would say that the people of the state of Texas have spoken,” he said. "This is a state institution. That is not corruption. That is democracy.”

Karma Chávez, chair of the department of Mexican American & Latina/o Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, said she is disturbed but not surprised by the power of outside groups to influence universities.

“What we see over and over again is that institutions of higher education are absolutely willing to fold when there is conservative pressure,” said Chávez, a member of the executive committee of UT-Austin’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

R.B. Brenner, who hired McElroy at UT-Austin when he led the journalism program there, said the professor’s critics must not know her very well. He described her as “unfailingly supportive of students,” who he recalled waiting in line to meet with McElroy at the end of the day.

“If you asked me to give you adjectives about Kathleen, the word ‘woke’ wouldn’t be on my list,” said Brenner, a former Post editor who is now a lecturer of journalism at Stanford University. “It would be ‘empathetic,’ ‘extremely intelligent,’ ‘caring,’ ‘open minded.’”

A striking parallel

The situation unfolding at Texas A&M is similar to what transpired in 2021 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In that case, the campus’s board of trustees delayed voting on a recommendation that Hannah-Jones, of the New York Times Magazine, be granted tenure as the Knight chair in race and investigative journalism. The board ultimately approved Hannah-Jones for tenure by a split vote, but she decided after the ordeal to instead take a tenured appointment at Howard University, the historically Black college where she is the inaugural Knight chair in race and journalism.

As news spread of McElroy’s ordeal, Hannah-Jones was flooded with messages and emails, she told The Post. The parallels were striking: Two accomplished Black female journalists, eager to return to their alma maters, only to be rebuffed by conservative critics. “It was déjà vu,’ Hannah-Jones said. “The cases were so aligned.”

These cases represent a larger trend, Hannah-Jones said, of Black academics and other marginalized people who are being targeted by those “who say they believe in free speech but actually are opposed to speech that they don’t agree with.” Black academics are going to be “much more careful” about where they apply, she said. In the end, that is detrimental to universities and to students, Hannah-Jones said.

“It hurts the institutions that are not going to be able to draw certain talent,” she said. “The students at A&M had an excellent leader to revitalize their journalism program,” she said, “and they don’t get that now.”

