Pressure mounts on colleges to ditch ‘legacy’ admissions factor

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court’s rejection of race-based affirmative action in college admissions has raised pressure on prominent colleges and universities to abandon another preference suddenly much harder to defend: a boost for applicants whose mother or father went to the school. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The “legacy” preference, as it is known, is drawing fire from the White House, Capitol Hill and ordinary Americans who see it as a hereditary and therefore unfair benefit that tends to help the wealthy and White more than the poor and applicants of color. President Biden, in lamenting the court ruling last month, singled out “legacy admissions” as a practice “that expand(s) privilege instead of opportunity.”

The preference has deep roots in higher education, especially at private colleges, and eliminating it is much easier said than done. A Washington Post analysis found more than 100 selective schools, including the entire Ivy League, have declared that alumni-applicant relationships are considered in admissions decisions.

Advertisement

Leaders of prestigious schools, who avow their dedication to social mobility, wince at the suggestion that they are biased toward privilege. Few are speaking out in defense of legacy preferences. At least some — perhaps many — are quietly weighing whether to give up a tool long used to cultivate ties with alumni.

“This is absolutely something we need to take a closer look at,” said Reginald DesRoches, president of Rice University, acknowledging political tensions over the issue. The private research university in Houston is among those that state on a questionnaire called the Common Data Set that alumni relationships are considered in the review of applications.

“Legacy is a very minor factor in our admissions,” DesRoches said. He said children of alumni often bring “a level of commitment and familiarity with the university. So I think that’s the plus side.”

Advertisement

Until now, Rice had also practiced race-conscious admissions. DesRoches said the private university will comply with the ruling but remains committed to diversity. He said Rice plans to expand community college transfers and partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities. He wants to broaden outreach to ensure families in disadvantaged communities know about financial aid. The university is also adding coveted seats, growing from about 4,000 undergraduates in fall 2020 to 4,800 by fall 2024. That is a 20 percent increase.

Federal data show 5 percent of Rice undergraduates are multiracial, 8 percent African American, 16 percent Latino, 28 percent Asian American and 30 percent White. Twelve percent are international. DesRoches, who took office a year ago as Rice’s first Black president, is keeping a close eye on the share who are underrepresented minorities. “I’m hoping it doesn’t fall,” he said. “And if it does fall, I hope it just doesn’t fall much. And it might be that it takes us a few years to figure out how to adapt our processes.”

The Common Data Set provides a partial glimpse into the often-mysterious admissions process. It is a questionnaire colleges voluntarily answer every year for higher education analysts. Responses are often — but not always — posted publicly online. One question, labeled C7, asks schools to describe the relative importance in admissions of things like the rigor of the secondary school record, academic grade-point average, recommendations and standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT. The question also covers nonacademic factors, including extracurricular activities, race/ethnicity and alumni-applicant relationships.

Advertisement

The Post reviewed the latest available answers for more than 140 prominent colleges and universities. Nearly all said course rigor and academic GPA were “important” or “very important.” Fewer than half put that much emphasis on test scores, with a majority stating instead that scores were “considered.”

More than 100 said race was considered or important — answers the court ruling will presumably change.

Princeton University’s president, Christopher L. Eisgruber, has defended the legacy factor in admissions at his school even as he has sought to expand its racial and socioeconomic diversity. “The ties back to earlier generations add something special to our community,” Eisgruber told The Post in 2017. At that time the university estimated 13 percent of its students were children of alumni.

Advertisement

The University of California’s nine undergraduate campuses do not consider legacy in admissions, and they have not considered race for decades, following the state’s 1996 affirmative action ban. Many public universities, such as Georgia Tech, the University of Illinois and the University of Texas at Austin, also do not consider alumni relationships.

Public opinion is solidly against legacy preferences. A Washington Post-Schar School poll in October found 75 percent of Americans say it is inappropriate for universities to give preferential treatment in admissions to students whose parents went to the same university. Last year Democrats on Capitol Hill proposed legislation to bar schools that receive federal aid from giving children of alumni preferential treatment in admissions.

Advertisement

“It’s an easy issue for people to understand,” said James Murphy, deputy director of higher education policy for the advocacy group Education Reform Now. Many believe it is “unethical,” he said, “that in a highly competitive environment you’re going to give somebody an advantage just because of who your mom and dad were.”

Among the biggest questions about legacy preferences are how much they spur alumni to donate to their alma maters, and whether there is a link between past donations and a subsequent offer of admission.

“If you are giving legacy preferences, and if you are a smart, rational actor, you are doing it because there is an inherent benefit to the institution,” said Jonathan Fansmith, senior vice president of government relations at the American Council on Education, which represents colleges and universities. “Generally that is financial. And those financial benefits are used to then do other things, like subsidize tuition for low-income students and to provide resources to enhance educational opportunities for all students.”

Advertisement

Fansmith said schools emphasize that legacy is “not the sole determinative factor” and that it is “one of many, many things you are accounting for.”

Many inequities are baked into college admissions, just as they are baked into the entire educational system and society as a whole. Wealth helps college-bound students afford test-preparation tutors, essay-writing consultants, academic enrichment activities, travel abroad, niche sports pursuits and much more. It helps them take advantage of early-decision programs, committing to a school in advance, without worrying about the need to compare financial aid offers. Affluent families are also able to drive or fly their children around the country to tour colleges and thereby demonstrate interest in attending — another debatable factor often used in competitive admissions.

Amid this swirl of issues, legacy preferences are drawing extraordinary attention.

Advertisement

Alumni are keenly aware of preferences when their children apply. Asked whether he hears from them, one admissions dean at a highly selective school said: “Oh, yeah. Sure. Just yesterday, in fact.” This dean, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive discussions candidly, said alumni often get their hopes up too high. “There’s a misunderstanding of what role legacy plays,” he said. “The alumni may have the impression that it helps more than it does.”

Insiders at prominent schools contend that many children of alumni are such strong candidates that they would get into an ultracompetitive college regardless of the legacy factor. They also point out that as major colleges have diversified in recent decades, legacy preferences are starting to help more applicants of color.

Data uncovered during the lawsuit challenging Harvard’s race-conscious admissions showed that 34 percent of “legacy” applicants from the United States were admitted during a six-year period — far higher than the non-legacy admit rate of about 6 percent.

Advertisement

Since the June 29 court ruling, Harvard has not directly addressed questions about its policy on legacy preferences. The university has stressed in broad terms that it remains committed to campus diversity. On July 3, a civil rights group said it filed a complaint with the Education Department alleging that Harvard’s consideration of alumni relationships in admissions violated civil rights law because it gave an unfair edge to White students. Harvard declined to comment on the complaint.

UNC-Chapel Hill, asked about its use of the legacy factor, said in an email: “We do not have anything to add at this time.” Many other major schools that consider legacy status did not respond to emails or declined to answer questions.

Stanford University pointed to a statement its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, made on the day of the court ruling: “I know there will be many questions about whether Stanford intends to make other kinds of adjustments to the selection criteria and practices used in its admissions processes, both in its centralized undergraduate admissions and in its decentralized graduate admissions. We don’t have those answers today.”

At least two schools The Post contacted about legacy factors said Common Data Set answers posted online did not reflect their actual policy. The University of Maryland, which had originally stated on the Common Data Set for 2022-2023 that it considers alumni relationships, changed its answer this month to say it does not consider them. Pitzer College, part of the prestigious Claremont Colleges group in California, also had affirmed on the questionnaire that it considers alumni relationships.

“Pitzer College does not consider legacy (or alumni relationships) as a component in its holistic admission process,” Pitzer spokeswoman Wendy Shattuck wrote to The Post in an email. She said Pitzer changed its answer to reflect its stance.

Among the other four undergraduate colleges in the group, three also stated on the questionnaire that they consider alumni relationships. They are Claremont McKenna College, Scripps College and Harvey Mudd College. Claremont McKenna did not respond to emailed questions, and Scripps declined to comment.

“As part of our holistic review of applications, legacy status has been considered in the past as a very small piece of our review of qualified applicants,” Harvey Mudd’s vice president for admission and financial aid, Thyra L. Briggs, wrote in an email. “As for the future, it is likely that this will be a point of discussion.”

Pomona College, also in the Claremont group, posted a notice on its website in 2020 that legacy and donor affiliations do not factor into admissions — and have not for many years.

G. Gabrielle Starr, president of Pomona, occasionally hears complaints. “People say, ‘I’ve been a loyal alumnus and my kid can’t get in,’” Starr said. “But we also have a lot of alumni who say they’re proud that we have taken a principled stand.” Starr said forgoing the legacy preference helps the college maximize diversity. Of its 1,700 students, federal data show, 8 percent are multiracial, 9 percent African American, 16 percent Latino, 17 percent Asian American and 34 percent White. Eleven percent are international.

“We want to be an engine for transformation,” Starr said. “If we’re effectively reserving spots for alumni or donors, we’re not able to do that to the best of our capacity.”

Susan Svrluga contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article