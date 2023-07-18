School book challenges are soaring. What questions do you have?

School book challenges in America have soared to highs never seen before — and I’ve spent half a year trying to figure out why.
I’m now writing a series of stories that explores every facet of America’s spiking book challenges. I’ve written about how just 11 people filed 60 percent of the challenges last school year — and about how LGBTQ books and children’s picture books are increasingly coming under fire. In the coming months, I’ll be writing more stories that center the perspectives of those challenging books, those who oppose book challenges and the administrators caught in the middle.
What do you want to know about the unprecedented movement to challenge school books and the fraught debate over what American students should be allowed to read? I’ll answer your questions on Tuesday, July 18, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
Send me your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this live chat.
