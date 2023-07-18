The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Reader Q&A

School book challenges are soaring. What questions do you have?

Hannah Natanson, a national K-12 education reporter, will answer your questions on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern

By
July 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. EDT
Hannah Natanson
Submit your question about school book challenges for Hannah Natanson, an education reporter, below. And join our chat on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern to follow the live discussion. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

School book challenges in America have soared to highs never seen before — and I’ve spent half a year trying to figure out why.

My name is Hannah Natanson, and I cover national K-12 education for The Washington Post. To understand who is objecting to school books and why, I filed records requests with more than 150 school districts nationwide seeking all book challenges filed in the 2021-2022 school year. I received 1,000-plus complaints totaling more than 2,500 pages and spent months reading and analyzing every single document.

I’m now writing a series of stories that explores every facet of America’s spiking book challenges. I’ve written about how just 11 people filed 60 percent of the challenges last school year — and about how LGBTQ books and children’s picture books are increasingly coming under fire. In the coming months, I’ll be writing more stories that center the perspectives of those challenging books, those who oppose book challenges and the administrators caught in the middle.

What do you want to know about the unprecedented movement to challenge school books and the fraught debate over what American students should be allowed to read? I’ll answer your questions on Tuesday, July 18, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Send me your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent and community editor, produced this live chat.

