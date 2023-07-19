Wesleyan University says it will end ‘legacy’ admissions

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wesleyan University, a selective private liberal arts college in Connecticut, announced Wednesday that it will no longer consider applicants’ family ties in its admissions process. The university’s decision comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, which Wesleyan President Michael Roth cited as the catalyst to “formally end admission preference for legacy applicants.”

“We still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no ‘bump’ in the selection process,” Roth said in a statement Wednesday. “As has been almost always the case for a long time, family members of alumni will be admitted on their own merits.”

The Supreme Court last month rejected race-based affirmative action programs in college admissions, putting pressure on elite colleges and universities across the country to abandon another form of preference — an extra application boost for prospective students whose parents attended the school.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s ruling, a civil rights group petitioned the federal government to force Harvard University to stop giving a preference to children of alumni in the admissions process.

“Legacy” preference also drew fire from the White House, Congress and countless Americans, who see it as an unfair benefit that primarily supports the wealthy and White, rather than less privileged applicants or applicants of color. President Biden blasted the court’s decision, and called out “legacy admissions” as a practice “that expand(s) privilege instead of opportunity.”

The practice has a long-running history in higher education, especially at private colleges. A Washington Post analysis found more than 100 selective schools, including the entire Ivy League, have declared that alumni-applicant relationships are considered in admissions decisions.

But the public is largely against legacy admissions. A Washington Post-Schar School poll in October found that 75 percent of Americans say it is inappropriate for universities to give preference in admissions to students whose parents went to the same university. Democrats on Capitol Hill last year proposed legislation to bar schools that receive federal aid from giving children of alumni preferential treatment in admissions.

Few universities have spoken out since the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision in defense of legacy preferences.

It’s unclear how many students benefited from familial ties at Wesleyan, or at other universities. Wesleyan boasted a 15.7 percent admission rate in 2023, and 4 percent of those admitted for the Class of 2027 had a Wesleyan-educated parent, the college reported.

Roth, the school’s president, said Wednesday that legacy status has played a “negligible” role in admissions for many years.

“It’s important to underscore that Wesleyan has never fixated on a checked box indicating a student’s racial identification or family affiliations. We have long taken an individualized, holistic view of an applicant’s lived experience — as seen through the college essay, high school record, letters of recommendation, and interactions with our community,” Roth said. “Applicants’ achievements and promise are carefully considered in the context of their respective schools, public engagement, and personal circumstances. We will continue to do all of this.”

Wesleyan’s decision adds to the growing number of higher education institutions across the United States dropping legacy admissions. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the California Institute of Technology, Amherst College, Pomona College, Johns Hopkins University and Carnegie Mellon University have all ceased legacy preferential treatment, The Post reported.

