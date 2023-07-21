‘Pracademics,’ professors who work outside the academy, win new respect

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SHEFFIELD, England — Even after rising in London to the top of his profession, Damion Taylor pined to return to the Northern English roots still evident in his distinctive accent. Which is how the former head of finance at the British Post Office came to be teaching finance, banking and financial management to undergraduates at his hometown alma mater, Sheffield Hallam University. “All of that stuff I plug back into my teaching,” said Taylor, pointing to a lecture theater normally crowded with students who come to hear the stories he tells from his career. “It’s about giving examples they can relate to.”

Sheffield Hallam wants to be known as the world’s leading “applied university,” a mantra splashed on the fences outside its new state-of-the-art business school building scheduled to open next year.

Among its approaches, the university focuses on having students learn from people like Taylor, who work or have worked in the fields about which they teach. Sheffield Hallam even has a catchy word to describe these practical academics: “pracademics.”

“It’s what we’re about at this university: practical application,” said Taylor, who had just received a thank-you from a freshly minted graduate he had helped to get a job — “another byproduct of me staying plugged into industry,” he said.

American universities have pracademics, too, of course. They’re among the more than 710,000 part-time and non-tenure-track faculty members who now make up 61 percent of all faculty, according to the American Association of University Professors. Other adjectives for them include “adjunct,” “casual,” “contingent,” “external” and “occasional.”

U.S. universities have tended not to boast about the people in their classrooms who also work outside of them, whatever they’re called. Many barely acknowledge their status at all. But as consumers and politicians increasingly call for education that leads to jobs, the pracademic trend in other countries suggests that this could change, with the word itself a symbol of newfound respect.

After all, one way to help students launch the careers they want is to enable them learn from professionals already established in those fields.

Only 1 in 3 American students say their colleges are excellent or very good at connecting their educations with careers, according to a survey by the Strada Education Network. That has contributed to a widening conviction among Americans that a degree is no longer worth the price, and that perception of the worth of a degree is driving a continuing decline in enrollment.

Pracademics, on the other hand, “are very popular with students,” said Teri-Lisa Griffiths, a former youth worker who teaches criminology at Sheffield Hallam and has co-edited a new book about pracademics. Students “want to hear from people who are doing work in the field. Pracademics can draw on stories of practice. They can bring alive theory by describing their own experiences.”

On campuses in the United States, however, such instructors have been relegated to second-class status behind their full-time academic counterparts.

“There’s been a devaluing of anything that sits outside the model of the traditional conception of a faculty member,” said Adrianna Kezar, a professor of higher education at the University of Southern California and the director of the Pullias Center for Higher Education at USC’s Rossier School of Education.

Calls are growing for the kind of practical education that advocates say pracademics offer. “Colleges must put economic mobility at the center of their mission,” declared an April report by the Project on Workforce at Harvard. But “the college-to-jobs ecosystem is poorly aligned.”

Pracademics also can help their purely academic colleagues keep up with changes in the world outside the classroom, said Jo Painter, a nurse consultant in adult mental health who also is a senior lecturer in nursing at Sheffield Hallam.

What those full-time academics do not have, she said, is “current experience with changes in policy, changing demographics, how we work.” In her field in particular, she said, “we often talk about the theory-practice gap.”

Painter sometimes collaborates with a colleague who is a full-time academic researcher. The colleague says Painter gives “knowledge I don’t have.”

From students’ perspective, learning from a practicing professional “made things very relevant,” said Lou Wright, one of Painter’s advisees who plans to become a mental health nurse. “I really wanted that genuine learning experience.”

Working professionals teach a variety of subjects in the United States, including nursing, law and journalism. They are particularly prevalent at technical and community colleges.

“There have always been these kinds of instructors,” Kezar said. “Prior to the trend of the exploitation of hiring part-time faculty and adjuncts to save money, that’s what adjuncts were. It was only recently that you started having part-time faculty [who don’t work in the fields in which they teach] being mainline faculty in areas like the liberal arts.”

The idea of elevating pracademics, she said, “is really going back to the roots. In a sense, what’s old is new.”

Still, words matter. “It’s really important to have this term in circulation,” said Trista Hollweck, a research fellow at the University of Ottawa in Canada who has written about and advocated for pracademics. Students like the idea of learning from “not only a researcher who goes out and studies the profession but someone who actually straddles both of those worlds.”

Using the term pracademics for part-time teachers with professional experience is making inroads in the United States, too. One advocate of this is Steve Morreale, a former Drug Enforcement Administration senior agent who teaches criminal justice and public administration at Worcester State University in Massachusetts.

Universities should, but do not, market people like him as “here’s somebody who’s going to teach you who has already done the job,” said Morreale. “To me, a person teaching accounting should have been an accountant and not just learned it from a book. I don’t want somebody teaching aeronautics not to have ever flown a plane. That just makes no sense.”

Still, even advocates warn that there are some risks to having established professionals teaching future workers. They can perpetuate bad habits and cultures as well as good, in fields such as law enforcement, for example. And they can recount their experiences without context. “We run the risk of allowing that to be repeating,” Griffiths said of bad professional behavior. Added Morreale: “We have to tease out a person’s ability to be in the classroom so that they’re not just telling war stories.”

But pracademics can also use their experiences to promote change. An architect Griffiths knew, for instance, encouraged his students to create designs that were more inclusive than his had been.

Another problem: Working professionals have limited time for teaching, which often does not pay enough to justify leaving, or taking time away from, full-time jobs. “There’s a challenge to pulling people out of industry,” said Taylor, the Sheffield Hallam business instructor. “The reward is not enough. The only way this happens is if you have someone like me who wants to have a life change, or you really believe in teaching.”

Hollweck — herself a pracademic who works two jobs at education policy organizations on top of her obligations in the classroom — said, with some frustration: “It’s not valued. As a teacher who’s doing all sorts of work teaching at night, has an adjunct position, publishes in journals — there’s nowhere on your pay scale that that comes out.”

This valuation may be changing, with some U.S. universities beginning to market the advantages of having pracademics teach for them.

One, Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y., is promoting a new master’s program in business administration launched this spring as being taught by “leading industry experts who bring their professional know-how and experiences into small classroom settings that offer opportunities for mentoring, networking and individualized support.”

Another reason that American universities may be starting to publicize the value of their part-time faculty: They are being forced to pay them more.

After a three-week strike late last year, some of the lowest-paid part-time faculty at the New School in Manhattan won pay increases of about a third. And in April, after a strike, part-time faculty adjunct professors at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., were awarded raises of nearly 44 percent. “There is a natural evolution going on where there is greater valuing of adjuncts,” Kezar said.

Barriers remain. For example, research universities often do not let people join their full-time faculties, even with professional experience in what they teach unless they also have doctoral degrees. But even that tradition is slowly being chipped away.

An employment tribunal in 2021 found in favor of a longtime lecturer in accounting, finance and economics who was dismissed by the University of Huddersfield, just northwest of Sheffield, because he declined to get a doctoral degree. When the university would not reinstate the lecturer, it was ordered to pay him 100,000 pounds — about $126,000.

Such cases, Morreale said, only emphasize that pracademics “are seen as vocational” by their employers. “We are not seen as academic. We are marginalized.”

To full-time academic faculty members, he said, antagonism toward pracademics “is job preservation. In their minds, they’re fearful. It’s insecurity, in some cases. Because they see, ‘Wait a minute — the students like you more.’”

This story about pracademics was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education.

